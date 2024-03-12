Israel has been working for three months on the possibility of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea. This is what a government source claimed on the day the first ship – that of the Spanish NGO Open Arms – headed to the Strip left Cyprus, explaining to the Times of Israel how the aid will be distributed once it has been inspected on the island.

The maritime corridor launched last week by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides – who had proposed it a month ago – is Israel's preferred option, because it allows aid to reach the Strip without having to pass from the territory of the Jewish State. “There is only one condition – says the source – that everything is inspected and supervised and that we are the ones who control” the loads, to ensure, for reasons of “security, that what we don't want doesn't get in”. Officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Cogat (which coordinates civil activities in the Palestinian Territories) flew to Larnaca in recent days to inspect the port and evaluate together with the Cypriot authorities how to secure cargoes destined for Gaza.

How does it work

The ships will therefore be controlled by the Shin Bet, Israel's internal secret service and by Israeli customs officials deployed in Larnaca. Once set sail, while waiting for the United States to build a temporary port off the Strip, which will take two months, the ships will dock at a temporary pier set up south of Gaza City by World Central Kitchen, which put together the loaded aid on the Open Arms.

Once they arrive, they will be transferred to a temporary warehouse that the NGO is building – outside which Israeli soldiers are deployed to avoid attacks – to then be sent to the Palestinian population of Gaza. First north and then south, once the mechanism is well oiled.

“Our goal is to create a maritime highway of ships and barges with millions of meals continuously headed to Gaza,” WCK founder and celebrity chef José Andrés and CEO Erin Gore said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces will not organize its own convoys because it needs soldiers to use in the conflict. “We want to do the maximum possible – underlined the source, assuring that there will be no limits on incoming food, medicines and water – with the minimum number of men, to allow maximum humanitarian aid”.

The Open Arms ship bound for Gaza with a load of 200 tons of humanitarian aid left today, as announced by the NGO World Central Kitchen, which collected the aid intended for the Palestinian population. The voyage of the ship of the Spanish non-governmental organization is being used as a 'pilot project' in view of the opening of a humanitarian maritime corridor announced in recent days in Cyprus by von der Leyen.

On its X account, Open Arms posted a video showing the ship setting sail from the Cypriot port of Larnaca. The trip should last two days – two days in between, depending on sailing conditions. For security reasons it has not been reported where the ship will dock (in Gaza there is only a small fishing port which is not suitable for cargo), while it is not clear how the aid will be distributed, also to avoid assaults and incidents such as those of the past few days.