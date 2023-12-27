Humane announced that AI Pin, its AI-powered wearable that aims to replace smartphones in the future, will begin shipping starting in March 2024. The company itself communicates this through a post on X, providing a clear picture of the situation: it explains that those who place priority orders will receive priority in deliveries. Although no specific date was provided, the month of March looks like a more defined term compared to the generic indication of “early 2024” that was mentioned last November.

Even without the help of a touch screen As we get closer to the launch of the futuristic product, doubts have emerged regarding the underlying AI services In last month's presentation, Humane illustrated how the device can access various AI services to answer user questions, all without using a screen. The company wanted to show how the AI ​​Pin projection system works, capable of viewing and interacting with a holographic interface directly in the palm of the hand. However, in the presentation video, a significant error emerged during an interaction with the AI.

Humane then intervened, explaining that the two pre-recorded demonstrations of AI Pin's capabilities provided incorrect results due to flaws in the pre-launch software.

Very human In the statement released by Humane, you can find more details on the phases of the process that encountered difficulties and the position taken by the company regarding the reactions aroused. Two issues emerged in the video, which Humane said was due to the software being used in development.

The first issue was a flaw that incorrectly showed the position of a past eclipse instead of an upcoming one.

The second error involved the incorrect indication of the amount of protein, incorrectly associated with half a cup of almonds instead of the correct amount present in CEO Imran's hand. Humane highlighted that their AI architecture is in constant evolution and that they will send regular over-the-air updates to improve the customer experience, as an integral part of the subscription to the service.

Finally, they urged to continue providing feedback, ensuring that you are working hard and quickly, and above all, that you are listening.

The problems have been resolved and the company intends to update the same video on its website. The cost of AI Pin is quite high: it starts from $699 for the device and requires a mandatory $24 monthly subscription for access to a phone number and cellular data usage. Despite representing a cutting-edge device, AI Pin involves a considerable cost. One wonders if investing $699 plus $24 per month is justified.

Trust in AI research results is a relevant issue.

As usual, only time will reveal the direction of this technology.



