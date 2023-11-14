Dhe smartphone is man’s most important electronic companion and is now so perfect that one wonders what could actually be its successor. Two designers, both long-time employees at Apple and married to each other, have now presented a gadget beyond the smartphone that is available for pre-order in the United States starting this Thursday.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno founded their company Humane in Silicon Valley in 2018, raised $100 million in venture capital and have now introduced their AI Pin. AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. The small dongle with an edge size of around 5 centimeters is attached to clothing using a magnet and a battery is docked on the back. The housing contains a camera, a speaker and a projector. The electronic brooch lacks a display. Instead, content is either read out loud or played into the open palm of the hand using the projector.

The AI ​​comes from Open AI

Inside, an AI from chat GPT manufacturer Open AI works together with a special operating system called Cosmos and a Snapdragon processor. What the device can do so far: read content out loud, summarize emails, carry out real-time translations or provide nutritional information when you hold food in front of the camera. The software can recognize objects, such as holding a book in front of the optics. This has a resolution of 13 megapixels, and in later versions it will also be able to record videos. To maintain privacy, a light is briefly activated when AI Pin collects data from the environment.









Nobody has been able to try out the device yet. Anyone who orders now for $700 and a data contract for $24 per month will not get AI Pin until next year at the earliest.

If the modern smartphone user’s alter ego, along with all his private data, is somewhere in a cloud, you can do without simple output devices such as a smartphone with a screen. The personal assistant does not require bulky hardware and communicates via voice. That is probably the basic idea of ​​the two designers.

The question remains as to how well the whole thing works and whether you actually want to talk to your digital assistant for a long time when around other people. It could also become apparent quite quickly that looking at 100 new emails separates the important from the unimportant much more quickly than having them read out to you.