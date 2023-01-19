The use of fertilizers derived from human feces and urine can be as productive as conventional organic fertilizers, without the risk of disease transmission, reveals new research.

It may sound unattractive, but humans have used human waste as fertilizer for thousands of years because it contains key nutrients plants need to grow, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Plowing human excrement — which is conventionally dumped down our toilets and into the sewer system — back into the soil creates a more sustainable farming system without significant drops in yield, the researchers found.

The team studied a white cabbage crop grown 12 miles (20km) south of Berlin between June and October 2019. They tested three waste-based products: two fertilizers derived from human urine and one from human faeces called “faecal compost”. ”. The effects were compared with those of using a commercial organic fertilizer, vinasse, which is made from sugar beet and is a by-product of bioethanol production.

Lead co-author Franziska Häfner, a PhD student at the University of Hohenheim in Germany, said: “Nitrified human urine fertilizers gave similar yields to a conventional fertilizer product, and did not demonstrate any risk of transmission of pathogens or pharmaceuticals.”

Urine fertilizer produced yields comparable to, or even slightly superior to, commercial fertilizer. According to the article, published in Frontiers in Environmental Science, the fecal compost yield was on average 20-30% lower. However, the faecal compost did reinforce soil carbon, meaning that fertility could be maintained in the long term. As a result, the most sustainable option is to mix urinary fertilizer and faecal compost, suggested by the researchers, producing yields on average 5-10% lower than commercial fertilizers.

Researchers have tested human waste fertilizers over organic fertilizers, rather than conventional synthetic fertilizers, because they say there are many reasons to move away from synthetics, given the damage they do to the environment. It is estimated that the yield of organic fertilizers is about 20% lower.

Synthetic fertilizers are credited with increasing food production and reducing hunger, but they come at enormous environmental costs, including air and water pollution, as well as a decline in wildlife. Fertilizers have high greenhouse gas emissions, with synthetic nitrogen fertilizers accounting for around 2% of global energy use.

However, the cost of fertilizers has increased exponentially. Prices in 2022 were three times higher than in early 2021, which is likely to drive food costs up this year, putting an additional 100 million people at risk of malnutrition, research suggests.

To test the fertilizers’ safety, researchers analyzed residues for 310 chemicals, such as insect repellents, rubber additives and flame retardants, that people sometimes flush down their toilets. They also looked at pharmaceuticals like painkillers and hormones, which mostly end up in the urine. More than 93% of these chemicals were not detected, and the remainder were present at very low concentrations.

Most significantly present were the painkillers ibuprofen and carbamazepine – used to treat epilepsy and as a mood stabilizer – which were found in the edible parts of cabbages (ie the head) but in extremely low amounts. This would be because the plant had absorbed them through its roots.

The investigators found that it would take half a million heads of cabbage to eat the equivalent of a carbamazepine pill. “Overall, the risk to human health of entry of pharmaceutical compounds into the food system through the use of fecal compost appears low,” they wrote.

Rupert Hough, soil and environmental researcher at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, who was not involved in the investigation, said sewage sludge had been used as a fertilizer in agricultural production for decades, but there had always been challenges in ensuring it was not contaminated. . “The quality has improved significantly over time due to new modern treatment methods and now, in most situations, it can be used without harm. This study shows that source separation of human waste before any conventional wastewater treatment, i.e. the use of composting toilets, has the potential to further improve quality,” he underlined.

Effective recycling of human waste requires changes to toilets so that urine and faeces can be separated and the nutrients contained therein harvested. For the experiment, the researchers used waste collected from dry toilets, although some new water-based toilets can also keep faeces and urine separate.

Study co-author Ariane Krause, a researcher at the Leibniz Institute for Plant and Ornamental Crops in Grossbeeren, Germany, said: “I think water toilets as we know them will only be on our planet for a short time – they are nice. and comfortable, but they don’t work in the long term, because they are not sustainable.

“Our findings in the field experience corroborate what the researchers found in a few dozen experiments from Asia, Africa, North America and South America. Our next step will be to merge the datasets and perform a meta-analysis,” he added.