Human trials to combine “Sputnik” and “AstraZeneca” vaccines

Today, Thursday, a senior Russian official announced that human trials of a vaccine that combines a dose of the vaccine developed by “AstraZeneca” and the University of Oxford in Britain and a dose of the Russian (Sputnik V) vaccine will start next week in many countries.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said the first results of these experiments are expected in March.

He added that the fund would also announce joint trials between the Russian vaccine and a vaccine produced by a large Chinese company.

These vaccines have proven highly effective against the emerging corona virus. And vaccination campaigns represent hope to get out of the health crisis caused by the virus.

The combination of two vaccines would speed up the vaccination process in many countries and fill the shortage of some laboratories in providing doses due to the increased demand for vaccines.

A census showed that more than 104.41 million people have been infected with the emerging coronavirus worldwide. The total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached two million 267 thousand and 646.

HIV infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in December 2019.