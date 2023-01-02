Human trafficking | Yle: The exploitation of Thai pickers was already reported to the Finnish authorities a couple of years ago, but no action was taken

Thai authorities say in the recording seen by Yle that the berry companies Polarica and Kiantama have taken advantage of Thai pickers.

Finland the authorities found out about the exploitation of Thai berry pickers already in autumn 2020, but the activity was not intervened, says Ylen MOT.

The matter became clear from a recorded video obtained by MOT, in which Finnish berry operators and Thai authorities go through the 2020 picking season. The recording was taken from a remote meeting organized after the corona summer.

In the video, the representatives of the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand say that based on the complaints they have received, the berry companies Polarica and Kiantama have taken advantage of Thai pickers.

Among other things, it has been about too low a salary and selling overpriced education, products and services. In addition, according to the authorities, Polarica’s recruiter has succeeded in withdrawing deposit money from bank pickers in Thailand.

For a remote meeting among others, the management of the TE office in Northern Ostrobothnia participated. The former CEO of Polarica was also present Jukka Kristo and a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Labor and Economy Olli Sorainen.

The names have come up in the fall in the police’s extensive human trafficking investigation, where Thai pickers are suspected of being victims of human trafficking in Finland in the years 2020–2022.

Kristo and his partner are suspected of human trafficking. My partner is a Thai entrepreneur who has recruited Thai pickers as seasonal workers for Polarica.

Sorainen is suspected of gross bribery and gross official misconduct. He was suspended from office in November.

In December the head of the investigation of the case told HS that the investigation has also expanded to include another Finnish operator in the berry industry. The Central Criminal Police did not confirm to the MOT whether the suspicions of human trafficking concern Kiantama raised by the Thais.

In December, there were already fifty people suspected of gross human trafficking in the case. All suspects have denied criminal charges.

TE office, Kristo, Sorainen and Polarica’s current CEO Mari Onkamo did not comment on new information for MOT. CEO of Kiantama Vernu Vasunta confirmed that the company used the same Thai recruiter.