Human trafficking | Underage “hatka youths” end up as victims of human trafficking in Finland

A youth worker comes across cases in his work even every month, where a minor is suspected of being a victim of human trafficking or similar exploitation. A rare case ends up being investigated by the police.

For minors human trafficking targeting young people and children is more common in Finland than thought, and it is not recognized up to date. This is how you rate Saara Pihlajawho works in the Crime Victim Service as a special expert in helping victims of human trafficking.

He has investigated the situations of victims of suspected human trafficking who have experienced sexual violence and are clients of the Crime Victims Service in approximately 200 cases. In 29 percent of them, the victim was a minor.

According to Pihlaja, there are actually even more minor victims of possible human trafficking who are clients of the crime victim emergency service, because not all of them were involved in the investigation.

“Even though it’s a marginal phenomenon within a marginal phenomenon, the number is still worrying and startled me too, even though I work on the subject every day,” says Pihlaja.

The cases concerned, for example, forcing young people to sell sex and sexual abuse, forcing them into marriage or being exploited in criminal activities.

Kicking off in youth work in the capital region, there are even monthly suspicions that the experiences of underage youth might be based on human trafficking or similar exploitation. Doubts have arisen after young people opened up about their experiences to youth workers.

A person doing youth work seeking in the Youth work on the tracks activity Sauli Taipale says that many cases of abuse are related to so-called “hatkalians”, who have run away from home or an institution and are in a very vulnerable state.

“For example, criminal acts are committed against the people of Hatta, or they are used in criminal activities.”

There are more cases in Taipale’s work now than ever before during his almost eight years of work.

“Yes, it is worrying about the direction of this phenomenon.”

In the services of the crime victim emergency service, it is not exactly the crooks who are highlighted, but abuse has been experienced in various situations. However, Saara Pihlaja estimates that the phenomenon is probably much more common among Hatka people than has been recognized so far.

“ Social and youth workers said that housing and hiding young people involves, among other things, sexual exploitation.

Human trafficking in this context, there is the exploitation of the vulnerability of a young person in an unsafe situation and taking over the victim.

In the detective suspicions encountered in youth work are related, for example, to sexual abuse of minors who are homeless and homeless and forced to sell sex. Young people may also be blackmailed or forced to commit crimes, such as transporting drugs.

Pesäpuu ry of the Child Protection Development Community to the report of the Hatkassa project the interviewed social and youth workers said that housing and hiding young people involves, among other things, sexual exploitation.

For example, girls may have been forced to stay in apartments without being able to contact them.

Professionals say that paid sex and “sugar daddies” are even included in young people’s speech as concepts. Sugardaddies usually refer to older men who pay for or sponsor things for their younger companions.

Professionals consulted on the Hatkassa report also said that they have encountered situations where older youths sell their younger ones while in the Hatkassa.

Also According to Taipale, cases typically involve the abuser’s dominant position, but the perpetrator is not necessarily always significantly older than the young person.

“There is less talk about the fact that a person of the same age or just a little older may be the guiding force and author.”

Taipalee’s understanding is that if the abuser is closer to the young person’s own age, the events are not necessarily considered as bad among young people, or the abuse is easier to cover up.

“Even if the act is exactly the same as someone who is, by their standards, more unpleasant and older.”

According to Taipale, the starting point may also be that the young people in the fight try to get something from the adult, for example a place to stay or drugs. Sometimes, at first, young people may even think that they are in a position of power themselves.

“But in reality they are unable to control the situation.”

For minors The police are also familiar with possible human trafficking or similar exploitation of the people of Hatka, says the crime commissioner Pekka Hätönen from the Helsinki police.

“We receive a relatively large amount of general level information from organizations and other low-threshold services that it is happening and we are worried about it.”

The most common concern is young people becoming victims of sexual crimes. Sexual abuse against boys remains in the dark even more than that against girls.

“The most common acts of this type are sexual crimes, where sexual services are demanded from a young person in exchange for, for example, accommodation, food or drugs.”

The young person may also be pimped on to others.

Other possible forms of crime include, for example, forcing a young person to commit shoplifting or drug crimes in exchange for a place to stay.

Although the phenomenon is known, the number of related crime reports to the police is small. According to Hätönen, this says more about the fact that actions are typically hidden from the authorities.

Hätönen believes that young people in trouble often want to avoid the attention of the authorities if they have a negative attitude to the idea of ​​being returned to the care of the social authorities or to a place of placement.

“The biggest challenges in the phenomenon are probably how to motivate these young people and children to tell about the events and seek help at a lower threshold.”

“ Even if the young person later files a criminal report, it often does not progress in the preliminary investigation due to a lack of evidence.

Saara Pihlaja finds it alarming that human trafficking targeting minors is not recognized up to date in Finland. According to his report, only a few percent of the minor victims of exploitation and suspected human trafficking received help at the time of the incident.

Over the past couple of years, more and more young adults have contacted the Crime Victim Emergency Service. They have either still been in a situation of abuse that started when they were a minor, or years later started to think about whether the events they experienced as a minor were abuse.

Pihlaja reminds that the young people were subject to compulsory education during the abuse. Many of them have been clients in either child protection or other social or healthcare services. Some may have even had contact with the police during the human trafficking situation.

Pihlaja believes that it would probably have been possible to intervene in the situation.

“The crime victim emergency department is aware of cases in which a young person who has been the target of abuse has told the authorities or other adults about their situation, but the case has not been stopped, because it is believed that the young person with symptoms has made up a story.”

Even if the young person later files a criminal report, it often does not progress in the preliminary investigation due to a lack of evidence.

“This can be a very stressful experience for the young person after he has finally decided to seek help and tell outsiders about the situation.”

Key the problem with helping victims is that they themselves don’t always feel like they are in the victim’s position – at least not right away.

“It may not occur to the victim until years later that there might have been something criminal, especially if the young person has previous experiences of abuse,” says Sauli Taipale.

According to him, situations of abuse can involve young people seeking refuge or falling in love. It may make it difficult to grasp the true nature of the events. Things are perhaps already very far along before the problems are noticed.

Pihlaja says the same: often the abuser is a person perceived as trustworthy.

Common to the cases are the victim’s dependence on the suspected perpetrator, as well as the subjugation and psychological control of the victim. With their help, the perpetrator makes the victim stay in the situation.

“With psychological control, the victim of abuse has been put in a situation where he feels that he could not act differently or break away from it without serious sanctions,” Pihlaja describes.

“ “Abusing a minor should always be addressed, but it is important to hear the young person in how he or she hopes to be helped.”

Some of the young people have planned to ask for help from an adult they feel is safe, but have not dared to do this until they reach adulthood, fearing the consequences.

In cases brought to the attention of the crime victim emergency department, it has been important for young people that they have first had the opportunity to discuss their situation with someone other than the authorities, so that the young people have been able to control the progress of the case themselves.

“Abusing a minor should always be addressed, but it is important to hear the young person in how he or she hopes to be helped.”

To Taipale according to the society is lagging behind in many aspects of young people’s lives. Young people look for information on social media and do talk to each other, but the conversation with adults has faded, he estimates.

Professional groups working with young people, on the other hand, too often speak a different language than the young people. According to Taipalee, the old-fashioned education emphasizing authority does not work – if it has ever worked at all.

At the point when, for example, there are educational classes at school, some young people have already experienced so much that young people and adults no longer talk about the topics at the same level.

“Some young people are in such a hurry to experience and grow up that they haven’t even had time to set their own boundaries before they are violated.”