Human trafficking | The police suspect the barber entrepreneur of human trafficking, recruited workers from his former home country

According to the police, an entrepreneur operating in the barbershop industry has committed human trafficking and discrimination in the workplace when it has recruited, housed and taken over workers. Taking control of another means that the victim has come under the control of the perpetrator.

The police have found out that an entrepreneur with a foreign background recruited three barbers to work for his company from his former home country.

These three barbers in Finland would later have come under the control of an entrepreneur, when the entrepreneur demanded that they work for him for five years.

According to the police, he forced the employees to make a contract with him, according to which the employee would owe him 10,000 euros, unless the employee continued to work for him for five years.

The matter was investigated by the Foreigners Investigation Unit of the Oulu Police Department. It has recently transferred the entire matter to the prosecutor for prosecution consideration.

Police also suspects that the entrepreneur would have arranged accommodation for some of his employees, taken possession of one employee’s passport and residence permit, and pressured his employees to continue working by threatening to lose their residence permit.

The employees have had to work six days a week whenever the Barber Shop has been open. The police suspect that the employer demanded part of the paid salary back in cash.

In addition, the police suspect the entrepreneur of abusing his employee and organizing illegal immigration.

This was the case in which the entrepreneur and one of the employees gave false information about the employee’s salary to the Immigration Office with a joint plan. Their purpose was to obtain a residence permit for the employee’s family by falsely presenting a sufficient income level in Finland.