Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Human trafficking | The police investigate human trafficking cases better than before, says the Deputy Chancellor of Justice

January 16, 2024
The police there has been a positive development in the preliminary examinations for human trafficking crimes, the deputy chancellor of justice estimates Mikko Puumalainen in the bulletin.

In 2021, the Deputy Chancellor of Justice drew attention to the fact that the police have not been able to identify the hallmarks of human trafficking crimes clearly enough in the preliminary investigation.

Since then, according to Puumalainen, there has been a positive development in police operations, especially in the capital region. According to him, care should also be taken to ensure that expertise in the preliminary investigation of human trafficking crimes is also available elsewhere in Finland.

