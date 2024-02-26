Human trafficking suspicions | Another CEO is charged with gross human trafficking in the berry industry

The northern Finnish CEO received dozens of charges in a large human trafficking ring in the berry industry.

Prosecutors have promoted the former CEO of Polarica Marjanhankinta Oy Jukka Kristoa faces charges of 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking.

Kristo's Thai business partner has also been charged with 77 counts of gross human trafficking in the same case, the prosecutor's office says in a press release.

The charge concerns Thai berry pickers who, according to suspicions, were subjected to forced labor and other degrading conditions as wild berry collectors in Finland.

The suspected crimes took place in 2022 in different parts of Finland. The victims had been recruited in Thailand.

At the end of January, the CEO of Kiantama oy was also charged with 56 counts of aggravated human trafficking in the same chain Vernu Vasuntaa against.

A fourth person was also suspected of human trafficking in the totality of criminal suspicions. On Monday, a decision was made not to charge him.

The suspect in one of the investigation branches of the whole is a government advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economy Olli Sorainen. He is suspected of aggravated bribery and breach of official duty. Regarding these criminal suspicions, the prosecution is still in progress.

All the suspects have pleaded not guilty.

