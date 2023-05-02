Human trafficking | Suspicion: Workers were lured into the construction industry under forced labor conditions

Employees who came to Finland on the basis of suspicions have been taken advantage of, for example, by misleading, misleading and getting into debt. The suspects are estimated to have received criminal benefits of up to around 2.3 million euros.

Central Criminal Police says that together with the Central Criminal Police of Estonia, he investigated gross human trafficking connected to the construction industry.

Vyyhti suspects that foreign workers have been lured from Latvia and Estonia to Finland to work in the construction industry under conditions reminiscent of forced labor.

“An organized organization made up of various companies and individuals is suspected of having lured dozens of employees to Finland to work in conditions similar to forced labor and to have received 2.3 million euros in criminal proceeds from their criminal activities,” the KRP says in a press release.

The victims of suspected gross human trafficking are mainly citizens of Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine.

“In connection with the preliminary investigation, 21 interested parties have been identified. In reality, the number of victims may be much higher. Human trafficking is often a hidden crime, and the people involved may not know that they have become a victim of a crime. Reaching victims who have returned to their home country from Finland is also partly challenging, the head of the investigation Marko Heinonen says in the announcement.

According to the police’s estimate, the organization has systematically recruited up to hundreds of employees from abroad to Finland during the years 2020–2022.

Police suspects an organization consisting mainly of Estonian suspects. In Estonia, operational managers and background influencers have been classified as persons who have worked in an organized criminal group.

In the preliminary investigation, there were 11 people suspected of aggravated human trafficking. Ten of them are citizens of Estonia and one is a citizen of Finland.

The police the suspects have recruited employees for various tasks in the construction industry through the companies they founded. Employees who came to Finland on the basis of suspicions have been taken advantage of, for example, by misleading, misleading and getting into debt.

The organization has promised employees in Finland, among other things, free housing. However, the conditions in Finland have not been as agreed.

For example, housing has had to be paid for, and previously inappropriate expenses for work clothes and work equipment have been deducted from wages. Amounts have also been deducted from the victims’ wages, justifying the deductions for absences, poorly done work or using the phone during working hours.

The working conditions have been poor in many cases: For example, the working days have been long without the possibility of a break. In several cases, wages have been either partially or completely unpaid.

According to the preliminary investigation, several of the victims’ wages have remained so small that they have even become indebted to their employer. They have not been able to afford to return from Finland to their home country, but have had to continue working against their will.

According to the police, the suspects have taken advantage of the dependent status of the employees caused by their lack of language skills and lack of resources. In addition, it is suspected that violence or threats of violence were also directed at some of the employees.

In the suspects According to the police, the crimes involved organized activities that exploited small businesses.

According to the police’s view, the foreign workers have been registered as light entrepreneurs with the invoicing service company without actually understanding what this means.

The police consider that in reality it would have been an employment relationship according to the Employment Contracts Act, where the company has an obligation to take care of the working conditions of its employees.

“The aim of this arrangement is, among other things, to avoid responsibilities belonging to the employer, to reduce the salary, to transfer money from the victims to the suspects and to avoid pension insurance payments. Light entrepreneurship has made it possible to artificially reduce the wages of victims by deducting various expenses from it,” says Heinonen, director of the investigation.

According to the police, the suspects have agreed with construction companies operating in Finland to broker and deliver workers to the companies.

However, Finnish construction companies, where the victims of suspected human trafficking have worked, are not suspected of crimes in the case.

Suspects is suspected of having made “considerable sums” by arranging workers’ contracts between construction companies and separate companies he founded himself.

The suspects are estimated to have received a total of around 2.3 million euros in profit from crime.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the organization has also tried to hide its crimes, for example by setting up companies to transfer and hide the proceeds of crime.

The prosecutor says that he brought charges in the case for, among other things, 11 aggravated human trafficking and one aggravated pension insurance payment fraud. There are 11 people indicted and 11 victims.

In the preliminary investigation, the suspects were suspected of a total of 21 aggravated human trafficking.