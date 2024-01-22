In 2023 there were 264 complaints of human trafficking. The highest figure in the last fifteen years, according to the latest report from the Human Trafficking Crime Observatory, of the Ministry of the Interior.

This is still one of the crimes that are most under-recorded and have the most anonymous victims.

According to the United Nations, the majority of Colombian victims are sexually exploited. Photo: EL TIEMPO archive.

The final report for 2023, presented by the Subdirectorate of Government, Territorial Management and the Fight against Human Trafficking, reported findings that set off alarm bells. For the first time, two victims under the age of eleven were registered in Colombia.

Likewise, the increase compared to 2022 in girls, boys and adolescents who are victims of this crime was 387 percent. Last year, 38 complaints were received from young people between 12 and 17 years old.; while, in 2022, eight reports of human trafficking with the same age were registered.

Many of these victims are recruited, with deception, by international mafia networks, with ties and offices in Colombia. The victims are taken to Mexico and Europe, mainly.

In general, In 2023 there was an increase of 154 percent in victims of this crime since 2020. In 2022, there were 161 complaints; In 2021, 181 were registered; and in 2020, a total of 104.

No to the sexual exploitation of minors, bar campaign in Cartagena. Photo: John Montaño/ EL TIEMPO

The last number of victims similar to that recorded last year was 190 victims in 2009according to the Human Trafficking Crime Observatory.

This diagnosis of the crime—which violates multiple human rights of the victims—prompted the Ministry in advancing the 'What trafficking is about' campaign. On the official website of the entity, you can identify what type of proposals criminals use and thus avoid falling into human trafficking networks.

For the same purpose, This newspaper revealed how one of these networks operates for the purposes of sexual exploitation in Colombia. In 2023, 68 percent of Colombian victims reported having been forced into prostitution (sexual exploitation), according to the United Nations Office on Drugs. In the rest of the world, forced labor ranked first.

How human trafficking networks operate for sexual exploitation in Colombia

An officer from the National Police—in charge of human trafficking cases—indicated that The criminals present an attractive job proposal. Furthermore, he pointed out that the majority of the victims are unaware of the activity they will carry out.

The route of sexual exploitation. In Norma's case, it started in Pereira, continued in Mexico and ended in Spain. Photo: Infographic TIME.

“The vast majority travel deceived and end up forced to provide sexual services”, the official told EL TIEMPO. She clarified that Some victims travel thinking that they will take care of children and the elderly, and will have the opportunity to study.

The victims' statements allowed us to identify that These proposals are offered, to a large extent, to people in conditions of economic vulnerability. The Police pointed out that the criminals contact the victims through social networks, and propose a payment in dollars, housing and, in some cases, financing for studies.

However, the reality is very different. According to Migration Colombia, Victims can be sent, first, to Mexico, where they understand what they will really do. Afterwards, they are transported to Europe or Asia, to end up under the power of Russian or Chinese mafias, who can exploit them sexually for 15 years.

In Medellín and Cartagena, tourism for purposes of sexual exploitation prevails. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

According to the Immigration official, they —the vast majority are women— They often receive degrading treatment, physically and verbally, with the aim of breaking them down. In the most extreme cases, They make them dependent on addictive substances; how it happened to Normawho shared her testimony with the gender section of EL TIEMPO.

Police intelligence activities and testimonies shared with this newspaper have made it possible to trace that These trafficking networks operate predominantly in Medellín, Cúcuta, Pereira and Cali.. Likewise, the report presented by the Ministry of the Interior indicated that The countries where victims are most often sent are Peru, Mexico, Ecuador and Spain.

Likewise, the sexual exploitation of Colombian women for drug parties in Mexico was recently reported, according to the report presented by the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO.

Despite the worrying diagnosis of the situation – made through figures -, The officer contacted by this newspaper indicated that the under-reporting of this type of cases is very high, since several victims decide not to report.

The most vulnerable population in the face of this crime

Young women are the most vulnerable, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The largest number of victims registered in 2023 were contacted in the Norte de Santander, with 44 cases, that is, 17 percent. The following departments were Antioquia (33 cases), Bogotá (15 cases) and Bolívar (12 cases).

The report from the Ministry of the Interior allows us to conclude that the most vulnerable group is women between 18 and 26 years old.

Statistics from the last four years on the crime of human trafficking in Colombia show that women are the population most at risk of being a victim.

In 2023, 81 percent of cases were reported by women. In 2022, 134 women and 26 men were victims. In 2021, there were 149 complaints for females and 32 for males. And four years ago, 88 women were victims compared to 16 cases filed by men.

In relation to the most vulnerable age group, the Ministry of the Interior report identified that The largest number of cases recorded is between 18 and 26 years old, since last year there were a total of 118 people of those ages who reported being victims. This population is followed by adults between 27 and 59 years old.

For the first time, two victims of human trafficking under the age of eleven were registered in Colombia.

Currently, the authorities are investigating whether the Colombian men and women missing abroad have anything to do with this crime. Between January 1 and November 30 of last year, The disappearance of 87 compatriots abroad was reported.

