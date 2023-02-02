In MexicoThe number of victims of human trafficking increased by 67.3% from 2020 to 2021, according to the World Report on Trafficking in Persons 2022, presented by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc, for its acronym in English).

Within the document, they indicate that the victims increased from 1,316 to 2,202, according to the same figures from the Mexican government.

According to the agency, of the existing forms of trafficking, the one that increased the most was sexual exploitation, with 32.8%, going from 982 cases in 2020 to 1,305 in 2021.

In addition to the fact that begging increased to 47% and forced labor to 175.3%.

The good news is that globally, the number of victims decreased by 11%, (from 2019 to 2020). However, officials said at a press conference that this information is related to the fact that the covid-19 pandemic increased clandestinity and, with this, the difficulty for the authorities to reach cases of human trafficking.

Regarding convictions, Unodc reported that in 2021 there were 128 people who were convicted of human trafficking, while in 2020 there were only 75.

Finally, they also commented on the “self-escape”, where the victims manage to contact the authorities by their own means.

It is known that in Mexico, in 41% of the cases the victim had some initial action, while in 28% it was by the security authorities, in 11% it is help from the community or strangers, 10% by the family and 9% by institutions or civil society.