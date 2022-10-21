Saturday, October 22, 2022
Human trafficking | Berja farms were searched for indications of human trafficking in efficiency monitoring

October 21, 2022
According to the police, during the theme monitoring week, berry farms and greenhouses and the living quarters of the people working in them were inspected all over Finland.

Police says that the authorities intensified their monitoring of labor-related human trafficking-related crime in the agricultural sector in August.

A theme monitoring week related to labor-related human trafficking was organized in Finland in mid-August as part of the activities of the cooperation group coordinated by Europol.

In Finland, the police, the regional administration agency and the Border Guard supervised, among other things, berry farms, farms and greenhouses and the accommodation facilities of the people working in them in different parts of Finland. The purpose of surveillance was to reveal and prevent criminal activity.

in Finland according to the police, a total of 1,647 objects were inspected during the surveillance. Of these, 117 were places, 753 were persons and 777 were documents.

The monitoring revealed four cases in which employees had to pay a job broker in order to get a job. Violation of the employment agency’s payment ban is suspected in the cases.

In 20 cases, the work was done without a work permit. In three cases, the use of unauthorized foreign labor is suspected.

However, according to the police, no major abuses occurred during the theme monitoring week in August, but the results were “generally good”. On the other hand, the police also remind us that work-based human trafficking is largely a hidden crime.

“However, the information is still being reviewed, and it is possible that new issues will emerge,” the crime commissioner Johannes Siirilä the central criminal police says in a press release.

in Finland there are plenty of foreigners working as seasonal workers in the agricultural sector, who are not necessarily familiar with Finnish legislation. Because of this, they are often in a more vulnerable position than others when it comes to the realization of employees’ rights.

A significant part of the persons inspected in the supervision were persons who fled the war in Ukraine, who typically work in Finland as seasonal workers.

According to Europol, it is especially seasonal workers who are at risk of becoming victims of work-related exploitation and human trafficking.

In the other European countries participating in Europol’s monitoring weeks, a total of approximately 4,200 places and 37,000 persons were inspected. Of them, 874 had been subjected to work-related violations, and 231 people are suspected of being victims of human trafficking or work-related exploitation.

Based on the monitoring, a total of 36 new investigations were launched in the participating countries.

Foreigners the position and grievances of seasonal workers in the Finnish berry business have been reported several times in recent years.

Earlier in October, the police said that together with the Border Guard, they were investigating a suspected extensive human trafficking criminal network in the natural berry industry.

In this case, the police suspect that dozens of Thai berry pickers who worked for a natural berry company in Finland would have fallen victim to human trafficking during the years 2020–2022.

The focus of the preliminary investigation is a northern Finnish natural berry company and a Thai company that recruits berry pickers in Finland.

Read more: The main suspect in a large human trafficking ring is a berry mogul who made millions

