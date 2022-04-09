Home page politics

Of: Christina Denk

Split

More than four million people have fled since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Experts warn against human trafficking. Ukrainian women who are currently fleeing are particularly at risk.

Kyiv – Human traffickers on the borders with Ukraine: Since the beginning of the flight movement from Ukraine, there have been repeated warnings about human trafficking and forced prostitution of the fleeing Ukrainians. The situation in the escalated Ukraine conflict is currently coming to a head again, estimates Dietmar Roller, chairman of the organization International Justice Mission, the location. Above all, the most helpless, who flee on foot, are at risk.

Escape from Ukraine: human rights activist describes scenes at the border

“A volunteer recently observed a man trying to convince the grandmother of a 16-year-old to give him the girl. He doesn’t have room for everyone in the car, but the girl is safe and can work in Berlin. Our employee prevented that, the man disappeared,” says Dietmar Roller in an interview with the mirror the situation of the fleeing Ukrainian women. The men described would drive to the border or bus stations in minibuses to specifically approach women and offer them great jobs in London, Madrid or Germany.

A volunteer recently observed a man trying to convince the grandmother of a 16-year-old to give him the girl.

The human rights organization International Justice Mission tries to conduct enlightenment. According to the interview, in addition to close cooperation with the BKA, LKA and Europol police authorities, the organization wants to sensitize helpers and refugees on site with flyers and announcements.

Human Trafficking Threat at Ukrainian Border: One Group Particularly Vulnerable

The warning against human trafficking seems particularly urgent at the moment. In the first wave of refugees, many women fled in their own cars, Roller said. In a second wave, however, it is mainly unaccompanied women who have lost everything and do not speak the local language who are coming on foot. “Your powers of resistance are exhausted. First of all, thank you for any help. The human traffickers know this very well and take advantage of it,” warns Roller.

Young women are particularly affected. “But we are also seeing increased sexual exploitation of children online,” said Roller in an interview.

Many women and children are fleeing Ukraine alone. Here is a picture from Medyka in early April. Human rights activists warn of human trafficking at certain borders. © Sergei Grits/dpa

Ukrainians flee along the “routes of people smugglers” – Established networks in Eastern Europe

Another point that increases the danger: people are currently fleeing “exactly along the routes of people smugglers that were already established. There are well-organized, large networks that work in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, for example, and are active in the German red-light districts.” Many Ukrainians have fled to the Republic of Moldova since the start of the Ukraine war.

Number of refugees since the start of the Ukraine war UNHCR:

4.3 million people have fled Ukraine.

7.1 million people are displaced within Ukraine.

Some countries where Ukrainians fled: Poland (about 2.5 million), Hungary (about 404,000), Moldova (about 401,000), Russia (more than 350,000)

Population Ukraine (as of 2022): 44.13 million

According to Roller, in addition to the established networks, there are also smaller structures that appeal to women. Demand, as macabre as it sounds, has grown since the beginning of the war. “We know from porn sites, suitor forums and the dark web: The demand for women and children from Ukraine has increased enormously,” said Roller.

In Germany too, for example at the train station in Berlin, the situation was initially difficult. “There were no controls, abuse was wide open,” said Roller. “The refugees were not even registered. That is extremely dangerous.” Kramer, whose family fled the war in Ukraine, spoke about the situation.

Controls are intended to prevent human trafficking – but proof will only be possible in many months

The refugees are now being registered in many European countries. “The safe border crossing and humanitarian visa issuance measures that many European countries have been quick to adopt provide temporary protection and greatly reduce the need to resort to smugglers,” he said Ilias Chatzis, Head of the UNODC Human Trafficking Section. “But the risk of human trafficking will not go away in the short term,” he warns.

In addition, it will probably only be possible to prove the feared human trafficking in six to eight months. “You can only prove human trafficking when it has happened,” explains the chairman of the International Justice Mission. There was a comparable situation during the Yugoslav war: “There was a similar flight movement back then. A year later it was clear that numerous women from Bosnia had ended up in the brothels of Europe.” All current developments in the Ukraine war can be found in the news ticker on the military situation. (chd)