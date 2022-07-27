Human trafficking | A record number of applications for the system to help victims of human trafficking

At the beginning of the year, no refugees from Ukraine were referred to the aid system.

Human trafficking The victim assistance system received a record number of applications at the beginning of the year, said the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) in its announcement on Wednesday.

In January–June, the assistance system received 185 applications to become a customer. According to Migri, it is more than ever before in a similar period.

In the beginning of the year, 139 people and their 26 minor children were accepted as customers of the system. Of the new customers, 63 adults and three minors were thought to have been subjected to human trafficking in Finland.

According to Migri, most of them, i.e. 38 people, had to do forced labor. 16 people had experienced sexual abuse, and 11 people had been forced into marriages.

A citizen of Iraq, Finland, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Afghanistan, Russia or Morocco had most often been the target of abuse.

The assistance system is an authority that offers its customers, among other things, social and healthcare services, reception money or income support, safe accommodation, and interpretation and translation services.

Migraine forced labor is the most common form of human trafficking in Finland. Based on the new clients admitted to the assistance system this year, conditions suggestive of human trafficking were observed especially in the Finnish restaurant and cleaning industry.

According to Migri, working in greenhouses, in the beauty industry and in car washes also involved risks for employees with a foreign background.

Immigrants who have experienced work-related exploitation in Finland may have fears about Finnish working life, the release says. Immigrants do not necessarily know that they are subject to the same labor legislation and rights as people born in Finland.

“Without clear information about the rules of working life, the risk of becoming a victim of exploitation increases”, the chief inspector Terhi Tafari says in the announcement.

According to Migri, people who fled Ukraine at the beginning of the year and who had experienced abuse suggestive of human trafficking either on their journey or in Finland were not referred to the help system.

This can be due either to the fact that the authorities’ preventive actions have been effective or to the fact that no abuse has yet been detected, the release states.