HSG: human traffickers were among those rescued by the crew of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean

Among the rescued by the crew of the Russian frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” of the Northern Fleet and the cargo ship Pizhma escorted by it off the coast of Greece, they found those accused of illegal transportation of migrants and human trafficking. About it writes RBC with reference to the Greek Coast Guard (HSG).

Upon the arrival of the rescued, the police arrested three foreigners. They have already been prosecuted for violating several laws, including the prohibition of human trafficking and participation in a criminal organization. According to HSG, these people organized the illegal transportation of other foreigners who were on the ship from Turkey to Italy. Greek law enforcement agencies also check all connections of those arrested with other members of criminal organizations.

Earlier it became known about the rescue by Russian sailors of 68 passengers of the Avalon yacht, which was in distress in the Mediterranean Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the ships were performing tasks as part of a permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. It was reported that the distressed yacht followed the flags of Greece and Germany, but the nationality of the passengers was not reported.