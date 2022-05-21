The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, identified 5 signs and symptoms of monkeypox, including fever, joint pain, headache, swollen cheeks, in addition to a rash, noting that monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that is transmitted from infected animals to humans. It is caused by a virus belonging to the smallpox virus family.

The center explained that the monkeypox virus is transmitted upon direct contact with the fluids of infected animals, or their blood, and transmission from one person to another is limited, and a person may become infected when contacting respiratory particles that require long periods of face-to-face contact, in addition to that it can be transmitted upon contact. Surfaces contaminated with sick fluids

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that early detection of the monkeypox virus and combating the spread of infection are among the effective ways to reduce infection and prevent disease, stressing that it is constantly coordinating with health authorities in the country to implement all strict preventive measures with regard to infectious diseases to maintain public health. for community members.

Yesterday evening, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health issued a circular to all health facilities of the necessity to report suspected cases of “monkeypox” virus, according to the system followed, and to take the necessary preventive and medical measures to discover cases, noting that this comes within the framework of its measures aimed at combating communicable diseases and reducing the risk of infection. Spread to protect society and maintain public health.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a rare virus similar to human smallpox, and was first detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1970s, and cases have increased in West Africa during the past decade, and symptoms of the disease include fever, headache and rash, which begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the parts. The body, and rodents are the main reservoir of the virus, but humans can catch monkeypox through close contact with infected people, and the infection is usually mild and most people recover within a few weeks.

The World Health Organization indicated that infection with the disease occurs due to direct contact with the blood of infected animals, their body fluids, skin lesions or mucous fluids, and it is possible that eating undercooked meat from infected animals is a risk factor associated with developing smallpox. The transmission of the disease at the secondary level, or from one person to another through excretions or contact

The disease is transmitted primarily through respiratory particles that take the form of droplets that usually require long periods of face-to-face contact, which exposes family members of active cases to a high risk of infection with the disease, and it is also possible for the disease to be transmitted through sexual relations or through the placenta .

According to the World Health Organization, the incubation period for monkeypox (which is the period between the stage of infection and the stage of symptoms appearing) ranges between 6 and 16 days, but it is also possible that it ranges between 5 and 21 days, as the stage of monkeypox infection is divided into two periods, the first period It is the invasion period (0 days and 5 days), and its signs include fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back and muscle pain, and severe weakness (loss of energy).

In the second stage, the rash appears (within a period ranging between 1 and 3 days after the fever), and the various stages of the appearance of the rash crystallize, which begins on the face most often and then spreads to other parts of the body.



