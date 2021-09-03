A stampede on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan left at least one dead, who, like hundreds of people, He tried to leave the country taken by the Taliban.

In accordance with CNN, a 64-year-old man died in that stampede, he mays he and his son were trying to leave Afghanistan, but lost contact with his father and found him dead.

Pakistan said Thursday that it has fortified its 2,640-kilometer border with Afghanistan with the construction of new forts and the near completion of a fence with the neighboring country. an announcement that comes amid the possible Afghan refugee crisis with the Taliban takeover.

The Deputy Director General of the Frontier Corps Border Corps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Sajid Majeed, stated that the border with Afghanistan has been “fully secured,” according to the Pakistani state agency APP.

“We are ready for any challenge,” said the soldier, adding that 388 new forts have been built and another 55 will be built before the end of the year.

Majeed indicated that 98 percent of the 827 kilometers of fence have been completed that have been planned to be built along the 2,640-kilometer border with Afghanistan.

The fence has been installed mainly in areas that are difficult to access, such as cliffs and mountains, and its highest peak is at 7,500 meters.

Afghanistan does not recognize the border, known as the Durand Line and created after an agreement between the British and Kabul in the 19th century, a dispute that Islamabad failed to resolve with the Taliban when they came to power in the 1990s.

The wall will also have drones and cameras to prevent the entry of insurgents from the country’s main Taliban group, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but also refugees.

When construction of the fence began in April 2017, Pakistan allowed pedestrians to enter and exit the country without any restrictions or visa verification.

A situation that has radically changed in recent years and especially since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August.

Senior officials in the Pakistani government and the Army repeatedly repeat that no Afghan refugee will enter Pakistani soil as the country already welcomes millions of people from the other side of the border.

Islamabad is only allowing the entry of Afghans with medical visas or those who work with international organizations and who are evacuated.

Pakistan is home to 1.4 million legally registered Afghans and it is estimated that about another million illegally, one of the largest and oldest displaced communities in the world that began to reach Pakistani territory with the Soviet invasion in 1979.

This position clashes with the European Union, which wants Afghans to remain in countries bordering Afghanistan and thus prevent them from reaching European soil.

