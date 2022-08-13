Human Smuggling | Three passengers died when a human trafficker crashed his car in Austria

The driver crashed the car while trying to outrun the police at the border crossing between Austria and Slovakia. There were 20 people in the car, including four children.

Three one person died on Saturday in Austria when a people-smuggling van overturned while the driver was trying to escape the police, the country’s authorities say.

The driver crashed the car while trying to outrun the police at the border crossing between Austria and Slovakia. There were 20 people in the car, including four children.

Two men and a woman died, seven were seriously injured, and the rest received minor injuries. The Russian driver of the car has been arrested.

According to researchers, at least some of those on board were from Syria.

Austrian Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner said in a statement that the tragic death of three people once again shows the ruthlessness and brutality of the smuggling mafia. In May, the country’s Ministry of the Interior announced that it had disbanded a group believed to have smuggled tens of thousands of people into the country.