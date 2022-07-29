Human Smuggling | About 400 migrants almost suffocated in a trailer in Mexico – managed to escape through the roof

Most of those smuggled fled the scene. Only 94 contrabands were found.

Set migrants managed to escape from a trailer that had become jammed in the state of Veracruz in Mexico, reports the Reuters news agency.

There were about 400 migrants in the trailer that smuggled the migrants, who, according to the officials interviewed by Reuters, felt at some point during the journey that they were likely to suffocate in the hot trailer. Temperatures in Veracruz have been around 26-32 degrees Celsius around the clock.

However, the migrants managed to escape from the trailer through its roof. Workers at a nearby gas station helped them escape, Reuters was told.

When the authorities arrived, most of the migrants had already fled. Of the 400 migrants, 94 were found. According to the authorities, most of the migrants found are from Guatemala, the rest from Honduras and Ecuador, among others. Some are children.

One official told Reuters they suspected the migrant smuggler was inexperienced. This had abandoned the trailer at the customs area, where trucks are also checked.

Last times in Mexico and the United States, several accidents have occurred in connection with the smuggling of migrants.

Last month, 53 migrants died in San Antonio, Texas. They suffocated in a hot trailer.

In addition, people regularly die crossing the US border. Several, among other things, die when jumping from the border fence.

Last year there was a record number of deaths related to border crossings. According to the UN, they are expected to be as many or more this year.