Human poop is dirtier than dog poop. And especially on the highway.

A nasty story from the United States of America. We’re talking about human poop. And not just a bit of human shit, but a whole load of that nasty stuff. And before you think “what should be done on a car site?”, we will come to that in a moment.

It is a large load of human excrement on the highway. Literally a ‘truckload’, shall we say. And as the title of this article says; human shit on the highway is a recipe for disaster.

Whose deed…

Human excrement on the highway causes collisions

I can imagine that you are slowly becoming very curious about where this story is going. I understand. That’s why I’m going to explain that, you deserve that. Are you ready?

Let’s go to America for this, to a highway in the state of Connecticut. There was a truck loaded with human shit, no doubt on its way to the right place to get rid of that stuff.

But for reasons that are still unclear, the truck started leaking and the gunk ended up on the highway. With a few drops that is not a problem, but it was a bit worse here.

In fact, at one point there was so much human shit on the highway that the cars that drove through it skidded, resulting in a serious pile-up. At least 8 cars were involved in the crash. The drivers were literally and figuratively in the shit, shall we say.

It is still unclear how the poop got out of the truck, but since the trucker was arrested afterwardswe have a dark brown suspicion that he had something to do with it.

Well, we don’t know more about it here either, but we thought the thing smelled to such an extent. that we wanted to share it with you.

Don’t mention it!

