Those who criticize Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, fall into two categories.

There are those who are less incisive in their criticism, such as American President Joe Biden, who calls for a ceasefire and this month declared that the Israeli offensive is “exaggerated”.

And there are radicals, such as the presidents of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who caused international outrage by comparing the action in Gaza to the Holocaust last weekend.

Regardless of the category, what these critics fail to take into account (or minimize) is that Hamas' strategy of using the Palestinian population as human shields amplifies the number of civilian deaths in the war.

An old weapon of the terrorist group, it manifests itself in the current conflict in the tunnels and posts it maintains in densely populated areas.

In an article on Monday (19) for the British newspaper The Telegraph, American journalist Isaac Schorr stated that the rhetoric surrounding the human cost of the war in Gaza is “predictable and biased”.

“Brazilian President Lula, in a particularly offensive way, compared Israel's actions to the Holocaust. A [ONG] Human Rights Watch calls Israel's operations 'ruthless and illegal', placing all blame for the 'horrific death toll' squarely on the shoulders of the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel]: Ignoring the known facts that rockets from Hamas and other jihadist groups routinely miss in Gaza, and civilians are often used as human shields by Hamas fighters,” wrote Schorr, who argued that the terrorist group resorts to this strategy precisely with the aim of awakening international commotion.

“It is human, and even fair, to be outraged by the horrors of urban combat. But it is equally vital not to allow virtuous instincts to be taken advantage of by malevolent forces,” said the journalist, who, like Israel and the United States, questions the death toll in Gaza because the only source has been the enclave's Ministry of Health. , controlled by Hamas.

According to the ministry, as of this Tuesday (20), around 29,000 people had died in Gaza in the war that began on October 7.

In recent weeks, Israel has released photos and videos to show that Hamas uses or has used hospitals in Gaza to host commandos and hold hostages. Last week, the IDF arrested around a hundred people inside the Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, alleging signs of terrorist activities in the health unit.

Right at the beginning of the war, in October, Israel released a video to argue that the attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which left hundreds dead, was the result of an error in launching an Islamic Jihad rocket, ally of Hamas.

The information was confirmed by United States intelligence. A definitive analysis of the case has not yet been released.

The use of hospitals by Hamas is especially dramatic because, in addition to these places being protected by international laws of war (which also prohibit the use of human shields), many civilians have sought out health facilities to take shelter due to the lack of places to live.

A late January report from the World Bank showed that 45% of residential buildings in Gaza had been destroyed.

The numerous tunnels under the Palestinian enclave are another Hamas asset that puts civilians at risk. A November New York Times report showed that these structures, built under dense residential areas, are not only used to transport terrorists and weapons: they also contain bunkers for storing weapons, food and water, and even command centers and wide passages enough for vehicle traffic.

In an article last week for the American magazine Time, Palestinian journalist Jehad Saftawi, who left Gaza seven years ago and now lives in the United States, but whose family left the enclave only after October 7, said that Hamas terrorists used their family and neighbors as human shields when building tunnels under their homes.

“My family and neighbors would hear sounds or movements from time to time,” Saftawi wrote.

“Sometimes they wondered if there really were tunnels, if they were active. My family was too afraid to talk about it to anyone, so it was our secret. It was a shame, even though we knew we were deeply opposed to whatever Hamas was doing on the other side of that cement slab,” she reported.

Saftawi said his family's home was destroyed in the war, but they would only be willing to return and rebuild it if Hamas was effectively expelled from Gaza. “My family’s house should not be rebuilt while there is an arsenal of weapons underneath it,” he said in a post on X.