A new scandal shakes Israeli troops. The Defense Forces have opened an investigation to clarify the reason why a military patrol tied a detained Palestinian to the hood of their vehicle to leave the West Bank. While close sources declare that the man was injured and the soldiers were only trying to evacuate him to receive medical assistance, the hypothesis is growing on social networks that the patrol was using him as a human shield after a skirmish. The Defense Forces, in any case, have announced that the military acted against official protocol.

The events occurred this Saturday, although it was not until twenty-four hours later that the photograph began to circulate on the internet. In it you can see a man lying on the hood of an armored vehicle, tied and apparently grimacing in pain. Official information explains that it was taken in Wadi Burquin, near the city of Jenin, where Israeli troops had just carried out a raid in search of several armed Palestinians. During the operation they had a shootout with them and one of them was injured while others were detained.

The soldiers tied the alleged militiaman to the hood and went to Israeli territory, where they handed him over to members of the Red Crescent.

Burned with the sheet



Precisely, medical sources reported that it is Mujahid Raed Abbadi, born in the Jenin camp itself 24 years ago who, according to his version, had gone to the house of some friends when he was immersed in the anti-terrorist operation. The young man was hit by at least two shots and fell behind an army vehicle, where he was immobilized for almost two hours. After the fight ended, the soldiers picked him up, “they trampled on my head, hit my face, legs and hands” and then threw him on the hood of the jeep, very hot due to the heat and high engine temperatures. . In fact, the hospital where they treated him for his injuries discovered that he had “a burn on his back, from the nape of his neck to the lower part of his back.”

The army has questioned the military and will announce its decision shortly. The soldiers have reportedly stated that the shooting occurred when a terrorist cell opened fire on them, who immediately responded with their weapons.

Gazan sources reported, however, that the wounded man had been used as a human shield by the patrol in order to avoid any possible shooting attack by the militia. His relatives even claim that they called an ambulance and, even so, the brigade forcibly took him away. The Defense Forces have simply stated that “The behavior seen in the video is incompatible with military orders and what is expected of its soldiers.”

Numerous Internet users have expressed their disbelief and discomfort at the image of the injured young man.

In recent weeks, the West Bank has become the scene of several terrorist attacks and skirmishes between Hamas militants and Israeli troops. The most recent victim is an Israeli civilian who was shot dead on Friday by several gunmen in the West Bank city of Qalquilya, who then burned his car. Security forces suspect that the victim had crossed into the West Bank to buy vegetables at a local market. The Israeli authorities prohibit these movements for their citizens for security reasons, but it is relatively common for civilians to go to these markets to buy food.

