A capture of a newspaper page in 1989 that reveals the case of ‘Los narcosatánicos’. HBO Max

“Horrific”. “Devil’s Feast” “Macabre”. “Terror in Matamoros”. These were some of the headlines that could be read in the newspapers of the city belonging to the State of Tamaulipas and throughout Mexico after the discovery made on April 11, 1989 at the Santa Elena ranch. An audio from a journalist at the time affirms that in the place “there were signs of carnage of human beings everywhere.” Hidden underground remained “The altar of the gods”, a pit that hid 13 severed bodies on the property’s premises. Those were times in which the war against drugs that broke out in violence in the country would not take shape until 17 years later. Clandestine graves and massacres were “very rare” and even less if they had a satanist background.

An oversight by David Serna, alias the coquette, by evading a checkpoint on the highway between Matamoros and Reynosa, allowed the authorities, after his capture and interrogation of the 22-year-old, to find the place to which he was returning after having delivered a shipment of marijuana to the other side of border. The confession not only revealed the existence of a criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking, but also specialized in human sacrifice. Inside the shed at the ranch, according to the story in The red book of the administration of justice -based on the version shared by the police authorities-, the agents found 110 kilos of marijuana, weapons of various calibers and what had become, in the last nine months, a torture house where the victims suffered the amputation of limbs and organ removal.

Inside the shed there was a huge metal cauldron, recounted José Lira —journalist and collaborator of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City—, in which human and animal remains lay rotting inside. According to different reports from authorities at the time, in that container the organs, amputated limbs, and animal parts were cooked in a concoction that was ingested by the members to obtain “magical powers and immunity to the dangers of law enforcement.” ”. The horror painting of the building also featured pentagrams, knives, saws, heads of garlic, bottles of burning water, and blood stains. Serna and three other detainees that day pointed to Adolfo Constanzo, known as The Godfather —linked to the Gulf Cartel—, and who called himself a witch, and his accomplice Sara Aldrete, nicknamed the priestesslike the heads of the operation, a criminal group and sect that the press baptized as The narcosatanics.

Adolfo Constanzo, leader of the sect ‘Los narcosatánicos’, in 1989. HBO Max

More than 30 years after this event, the documentary miniseries the narcosatanicby director Pat Martínez —available since July 13 on HBO Max—, presents the testimonies of former authorities in charge of the case, journalists who covered the events and the voice of Aldrete, the only member of the criminal gang who remains alive, to bring unpublished details to light and reconstruct the events of this gruesome era that horrified Mexico in the late eighties and early nineties.

Martínez has been with the project for 15 years, when he met Aldrete, who has been in prison for 31 years and now remains in the women’s social reintegration center in Tepepan, in Mexico City. She was sentenced to 647 years and five months in prison accused of burial, exhumation and desecration of corpses and for the murder of 13 people. “Sara will always have the stigma of narcosatanicbut I wanted to bring her closer and present her as I knew her, as a person. The rituals can be believed or not, but Sara, for the first time, tells them that way, the magic, what was practiced inside, what caught her, the hook that Adolfo used with her. She was interested in the supernatural and that is what stands out in this case from many other crimes. How she left connecting herself with this santero ”, explains the director.

In the notebooks and diaries that Adolfo Constanzo found, among his clients were the names of important politicians from states such as Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, and Oaxaca, as well as heads of the extinct Federal Judicial Police, celebrities, and the head of the Gulf Cartel Juan Garcia Abrego. All believers in the power of witchcraft. “In this country, drug trafficking does not work if the police are not on your side. Most of the commanders were involved in this,” said Humberto Huerta, a reporter for The Press in charge of covering the case in 1989.

Sara Aldrete, center, in 1989 presented by the authorities as one of those accused of the murder of 13 people. HBO Max

To Constanzo, who had learned the cult of Palo Mayombe from his mother, according to the opinion of Carlos Monsivais in The red book of the administration of justice, “nothing happens to him for liquidating, and brutally, transvestites, marijuana users and judicial officers”, however, “he is annihilated” by the kidnapping, torture and death of the young American Mark Kilroy, who was on vacation for spring break in the pink zone of Matamoros, where he was kidnapped. His body, brutally severed, was one of the 13 found in Santa Elena. The capture of those responsible for the death of the 21-year-old student from the University of Texas became a matter of state for the presidents of the US, George HW Bush, and Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari. After the discovery and with the pressure of the neighboring country to the north, the high priest he died a few months later in Mexico City in the course of a shootout with the police.

Up to that point the details of these crimes are known, however, according to its protagonists, there are still pieces of the puzzle that remain unfinished or that were not said at the time, and this is what the miniseries intends to make known. He true crime or real crime in Spanish, to which it belongs the narcosatanic, is a genre that has become popular in recent years, which seeks to explain, reconstruct and provide new data on important criminal cases. This non-fiction format has a broad audience that enjoys this type of content, but there are also voices that question it, considering it morbid and revictimizing for the environment of families affected by this type of event. Claudia Fernández, responsible for the development of non-scripted audiovisual content for HBO Max Mexico, says that it is not about redeeming Aldrete, but rather that the public can draw their own conclusions.

“It is important to maintain a counterbalance between the different protagonists, that gives it veracity. It is a fairly serious, in-depth investigation, in which we are not wallowing in crime. We present the information as it was not presented at the time, avoiding that distortion that there was on the part of some media, the justice itself, the authorities themselves and a host of other factors that did not allow the case to be told in a way closer to the truth”, complements Fernández.

Despite the fact that it was “quite complicated” to access the archives of the time, since most of the material from that time belongs to a few television stations that do not want to license the content, both Martínez and Fernández are convinced of the journalistic rigor of the series and they hope that the public can go beyond the usual topics that surround and cloud the case, so that they ask themselves questions and question what was already known, of the others involved and of Aldrete herself.

