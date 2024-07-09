Human Rights | Yulia Navalnaya was arrested in absentia by a Russian court

Human rights|Navalnaya is accused of participating in the activities of an “extremist organization”.

9.7. 19:31

Russian on Tuesday, the court issued an arrest warrant for the exiled opposition leader From Julija Navalnayasays news agency AFP.

Navalnaya is a Russian opposition activist who died in February To Alexei Navalny widow.

A Russian court accused Navalnaya of participating in the activities of an “extremist organization”.

Alexei Navalny died in mid-February under unclear circumstances in the Harp penal colony in Siberia, where he was serving his 19-year sentence, which was considered political.

After Navalny’s death, Yuliya Navalnaya vowed to continue her late husband’s work. At the session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg at the end of February, Navalnaya directly accused the Russian president Vladimir Putin of her husband’s death.

“It is clear that Putin is capable of any kind of actions, and you should not agree with him on anything,” Navalnaya said.

Navalnaya left Russia in February 2021.