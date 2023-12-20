Project aims to strengthen professionals who separate recyclable materials and protect the homeless population

O MDH (Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship) will invest R$ 19.3 million to strengthen cooperatives for collectors of recyclable materials and the protection of the homeless population. The transfers will be made through 3 notices, which are coordinated by SNDH (National Secretariat for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights). The notices were launched in the 10th edition of Expo Catadores 2023, which started on Thursday (Dec 19, 2023) and runs until Friday (Dec 22), at Arena BRB in Mané Garrincha, in the central area of ​​Brasília. The contests must be published on the official MDH page in the 1st week of 2024.