The regional director of Human Rights Watch He expressed concern about the “excessive use of force” in the protest against the tightening of the quarantine in Formosa, and pointed out the “inability” of the Government to make “a depoliticized analysis” of the situation.

José Miguel Vivanco, head of the Washington-based human rights organization for the Americas, tweeted this Friday about the repression in the Argentine province:so excessive force in Formosa ”, he expressed.

In addition, Vivanco referred to the statement issued by the Secretariat of Human Rights of our country on the subject: “The statement from @SDHArgentina is also worrying. Their apparent inability to carry out a depoliticized analysis of the situation reinforces the urgency of appointing an independent Ombudsman ”.

The official communiqué of the secretariat had repudiated the violence carried out by members of the Formosan police and manifested the “permanent smear campaign carried out by the hegemonic media on the provincial government” and “the political use that some sectors of the opposition make of these facts ”.

Vivanco also demanded the urgency of appointing the Ombudsman, a position that has been vacant since 2009. The Ombudsman’s Office is an independent body appointed and removed by two-thirds of the votes of Congress, which acts with full functional autonomy and without receiving instructions from any authority. It is the only Argentine national Human Rights institution recognized by the UN.

Human Rights Watch has already warned about the situation in Formosa. He had pointed out the “serious abuses” denounced by the restrictive measures adopted in the province by the Covid and Vivanco also considered “regrettable” the statements of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero when he said that “we do not need to be told what to do with the human rights”.

