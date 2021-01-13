Trump’s US government was hostile to human rights, according to the organization’s annual report. Germany is also reprimanded.

NEW YORK dpa | Human Rights Watch has denounced numerous serious human rights abuses by the administration of US President Donald Trump. “Donald Trump was a disaster for human rights,” wrote HRW boss Kenneth Roth in the organization’s annual report published on Wednesday. Domestically, the US president disregarded his duty to protect people who have fled from violence and dangers, and his policy tore children and parents apart on the run.

Trump has also strengthened right-wing extremists, undermined democracy, stoked hatred against minorities and was responsible for the lifting of legal protection for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

“He also closed his eyes to systemic racism among the police,” said Roth, referring to killings such as that of the African American George Floyd, which led to the largest anti-racism protests in the United States in decades. The fundamental unequal treatment was also shown in the Corona crisis, from which blacks and other minorities suffered significantly more.

Human Rights Watch is therefore demanding that the new US President Joe Biden not only reverse the American government’s policy of the past four years, but also set important course for the future. As much human rights policy as possible had to be poured into legal texts in order to prevent future US administrations from repeating human rights.

Racist crimes in Germany

However, the dominance of the Democrats in the US Congress is unlikely to be sufficient to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority in the Senate for the ratification of internationally binding human rights treaties.

Human Rights Watch’s traditional annual report covers Germany as well as dozens of other countries. The human rights organization particularly emphasized the racially motivated attack in Hanau in February. “Crimes based on right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic ideology are still a serious problem” in Germany, the report concludes.

Protests against the federal government’s corona measures also attracted people with neo-Nazi ideology and anti-Semitic views.