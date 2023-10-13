In response to a request to comment on these accusations, the Israeli army said that it “has no current knowledge of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza,” and did not comment on Human Rights Watch’s accusation against it regarding the use of these weapons in Lebanon.

Israel is bombing the Gaza Strip in response to an attack launched by Hamas on southern towns, killing at least 1,300 people this week, and killing at least 1,537 Palestinians. Tel Aviv also exchanged strikes with the Lebanese Hezbollah factions.

Human Rights Watch said on Thursday that it had verified videos taken in Lebanon on October 10 and Gaza on October 11 showing “multiple air explosions of white phosphorus fired by artillery over the port of Gaza City and two locations along the Israeli-Lebanese border.”

The organization provided links to two video clips on social media that it said showed “the use of 155-caliber white phosphorus artillery shells to apparently obscure vision, place marks, or send signals,” adding that the two clips show scenes near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The organization did not provide links to video clips showing the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, but Palestinian television channels broadcast a clip in recent days showing thin columns of white smoke in the sky of the Strip, and said they were caused by such munitions.

What do you know about “white phosphorus”?

• The Israeli military said in 2013 that it would phase out the white phosphorus munitions it used during its attack on Gaza between 2008 and 2009, sparking accusations of war crimes from various human rights groups.

• The IDF did not say at the time whether it would also review the use of white phosphorus as a weapon designed to burn enemy positions.

• White phosphorus munitions can be used legally on battlefields to create smokescreens, provide illumination, mark targets, or burn bunkers and buildings.

• Because white phosphorus has uses determined by law, it is not prohibited as a chemical weapon under international conventions, but it can cause serious burns and start fires.

• White phosphorus is considered an incendiary weapon under the Third Protocol to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons.

• The Protocol prohibits the use of incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, but Israel has not signed the convention and is not bound by it.