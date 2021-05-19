Jose Miguel Vivanco, Director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, expressed his “worry” by the law promoted by Kirchnerism that reforms the Public Prosecutor’s Office and whose central axis is to modify the duration of the attorney’s mandate and the way in which they are elected.

“I am concerned about the reform of the Attorney General’s Office. Argentina needs consensus to strengthen the rule of law, the independence of prosecutors and investigations for corruption and abuses of power. This reform does the opposite, “he said. Vivanco on his Twitter account.

He added: “Legislators related to the last governments (Cristina Kichner and Macri) promoted initiatives that if approved weaken the independence of the Public Ministry. Argentina needs to strengthen its institutions and not expose them to pressure from the majority of the day “

In case of obtaining an opinion this Tuesday in Congress –in the plenary of the Commissions on Constitutional Affairs and Justice-, the Government will try to obtain a quorum to open a possible session and, by a simple majority, approve the changes in the way of electing the highest authority of the body.

However, the ruling party still does not have enough numbers to achieve that 129 deputies they sit in their benches and give the necessary quorum to enable treatment in the venue.

The reform proposed by the Government is set against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the future of the interim attorney, Eduardo Casal. The President had proposed Daniel Rafecas as his replacement, a statement that is supported by the opposition such as Elisa Carrió.

However, from other sectors of Together for Change they consider that it was not this space that “stopped” Rafecas’s candidacy, but Cristina Kirchner herself. This was stated, for example, by Patricia Bullrich, on Monday night, interviewed by TN.

The former Minister of Security said that Fernández “He doesn’t even have the strength to defend the person he proposed” and he assured that the President “should give the order not to vote for this law because otherwise he would be sinking his own candidate.”

On the other hand, the day before, Fernández had blamed the armed opposition for the failure of his candidate’s nomination: “That law came about because Juntos por el Cambio never wanted to accept my proposal of attorney “.

“I don’t know if they realize,” Alberto Fernández continued, “that today we don’t have a prosecutor because they prosecuted the prosecutor (for Alejandra Gils Carbó), because they did what was necessary for her to resign, because they threatened her in a thousand ways and that’s why we don’t have attorney”.

