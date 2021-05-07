The director of the division for the Americas of this organization asked the Ministry of Defense for explanations for the use of these vehicles, capable of indiscriminately launching numerous stun bombs and tear gas canisters up to 150 meters away. Meanwhile, protests continued on May 6 in major cities along with vigils for the injured and deceased.

Colombia experienced a new day of generalized protest against the government of Iván Duque. Thousands of citizens took to the streets of the country for the ninth consecutive day on May 6 in rejection of the violence exercised by the police authorities in recent days and against the reform proposals that the Executive is advancing, such as that of health.

During this Thursday, the government of Iván Duque received a serious warning from the director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, who assured that the videos in which the Ministry of Defense tanks appear firing projectiles indiscriminately against civilians had been verified. .

According to HRW, these gadgets are very dangerous because they hit people in a totally arbitrary way and create chaos. The videos taken by witnesses show how they are capable of throwing numerous projectiles at the same time at a distance of up to 150 meters. These projectiles include tear gas canisters and stun bombs.

Vivanco assured that if these objects are thrown directly at people, they are capable of causing “very serious” injuries. During the days of unemployment, its use has been repeated in the areas of greatest tension, especially the southern neighborhoods of Bogotá.

This complaint is in addition to those already issued on police abuse. The local NGO Temblores has denounced that during the nine days of protests there have been at least 1,728 cases of abuse of the public force, 37 murders, more than 930 arbitrary detentions, almost a hundred cases of use of firearms and 11 attacks sexual, among others.

Some data that has shocked the international community due to the brutality used and that has put pressure on President Iván Duque, who has already announced that he is willing to advance in a dialogue with the organizers of the strike to try to reach an agreement. Just this Friday, May 7, he meets with the so-called ‘Coalition of Hope’, a group of politicians representing a sector of the country.

Candles in honor of those killed and injured by violence

The day of May 6 was expected to be quieter than the previous day, however, multiple rallies and candles were held in favor of the people who died during the protests and for those who are still fighting for their lives in the hospitals, among the which is the student Lucas Villa.

Villa received up to eight bullet shots of unknown origin last Tuesday night while protesting peacefully.

Several protesters hold a candle in which they demand responsibility for those killed and injured during the protests. In Bogotá, Colombia, on May 6, 2021. © Nathalia Angarita / Reuters

This 37-year-old student and yoga teacher has become one of the icons of the peaceful protest, since on May 5 he marched in the city of Pereira, giving educational talks on unemployment and even dancing and shouting slogans. . However, at nightfall, several videos showed how he was shot along with two other young people on a bridge in his city.

He is currently admitted to the San Jorge de Pereira university hospital in a critical state of health due to the severity of his injuries. At the moment it is unknown who the perpetrators of the events were, but the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office assured that it would prioritize their case.

As night falls, the fighting continues

Although the vast majority of protests during the day are peaceful in nature, when night falls, some of them turn into open confrontations between the Colombian police and the protesters. On May 6, the most serious events took place at the Americas Portal in Bogotá, where tear gas and stun bombs were thrown.

According to the authorities, two people were injured in the clashes. This place in the west of the Colombian capital has been one of the epicenters of the protests and there have been reports of torture by police officers to protesters inside the TransMilenio stations, Bogotá’s public transport.

During last night the use of tanks that launch projectiles was also reported, the same ones that Human Rights Watch denounced hours before. Residents of the area said that these vehicles launched projectiles into the residential complexes, causing tear gas to enter the houses of people who were not even at the protest.

To this must be added that several citizens reported hearing sounds of firearms shots, something highly criticized during the days of the national strike and which is considered an excess in the force of the authorities. Officials of the Government Secretariat and councilors of Bogotá traveled to the area to corroborate what happened and initiate investigations.

Iván Duque and a criticized meeting with the presidents of the high courts

Meanwhile, President Duque continued with his meetings and encounters with the different state and citizen actors that have the objective of reaching a consensus in the midst of the crisis. On Thursday it was the turn of the presidents of the high courts.

In this meeting a series of conclusions was reached regarding the protests, among which the rejection of violence, the condemnation of vandalism and even “terrorism” stood out. However, the step above that was given to cases of police abuse was criticized, since the statement only ensures that “the crimes that have been presented in the framework of the protest, against any citizen or public servant, must be investigated, prioritized and sanctioned “.

In fact, two magistrates of the Constitutional Court, Diana Fajardo and Jorge Enrique Ibáñez, criticized the institution’s president, Antonio José Lizarazo, adhering to this statement. Both maintain that just as vandalism and “terrorism” were condemned, the excessive use of force by the police should have been condemned. To this they added that there should also have been a message of solidarity with the victims and their families.

Colombia thus enters the tenth day of protests at a critical moment. The protesters took to the streets since last April 28 to protest against the tax reform of the Government of Iván Duque. A reform that was finally overthrown but that was not the only demand of the citizens, since there are also other reforms planned, such as health. To this must be added the complicated economic situation that exists, with high rates of poverty and unemployment accentuated since the beginning of the pandemic.

