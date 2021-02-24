Human rights US publishes intelligence report on murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashogg – Biden to call King Salman on Wednesday

The intelligence report is believed to name the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as complicit in the assassination.

The United States president Joe Biden intends to call the King of Saudi Arabia To Salman on Wednesday, news agencies report.

The call involves a Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggin to the 2018 reconnaissance report on the murder, which the U.S. administration has decided to publish. According to experts, it is likely that the report will name the king’s son the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmanin involved in the murder.

White House spokesman Jen Psakin according to a report on Khashogg’s murder is being prepared for publication “soon,” according to Reuters.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week a news channel CNNin the interview that the report will also be accompanied by the administration’s response to how individuals responsible for Khashogg’s murder will be held accountable. However, Sullivan did not specify who it is.

Human rights groups and activists have long called on the White House to choose its side and address the Saudi regime’s human rights abuses with a tougher hand.

U.S. intelligence is believed to have strongly demonstrated from the outset the connection of the Crown Prince to the murder of Khashogg, who criticized the Saudi leadership. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was nevertheless a good pot with the Crown Prince, which angered human rights groups.

Biden, on the other hand, has strongly criticized Saudi Arabia for Khashogg’s murder, saying the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and the actions of Crown Prince bin Salman should be addressed more severely.

Indeed, Biden’s line is believed to have already contributed to the release of one Saudi activist who defended women’s rights.

