Friday, November 25, 2022
Human Rights | UN: Taliban restrictions on women’s freedoms possibly a crime against humanity

November 25, 2022
Violations of the rights and freedoms of women and girls in the country have been clearly increasing in recent months.

in Afghanistan the restriction of the freedoms of girls and women practiced by the extremist organization Taliban is possibly a crime against humanity, evaluated UN experts on Friday.

According to a statement published by experts, violations of the rights and freedoms of women and girls in the country have been clearly increasing in recent months.

The Taliban, which came back to power last year, has continued to curtail women’s rights, despite promising not to do so.

