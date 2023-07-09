Human Rights | Ujuni Ahmed’s child will be born soon, and according to Somali tradition, the family will take care of him and the baby for 40 days

According to human rights activist Ujuni Ahmed, her first child will be born in a better Finland compared to the country where she herself arrived at the age of three.

Human rights activist Ujuni Ahmed’s everyday life is a constant navigation between two cultures. He hopes that his firstborn can be 100% both Somali and Finnish, both at the same time.

When young Ujuni Ahmed vowed not to have children or spend her life in the kitchen.

Soon the first child will be born in his family. Ahmed wishes that his children would not have to choose their identity or life path based on their background or the assumptions and expectations attached to it.