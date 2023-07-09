Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Human Rights | Ujuni Ahmed’s child will be born soon, and according to Somali tradition, the family will take care of him and the baby for 40 days

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Human Rights | Ujuni Ahmed’s child will be born soon, and according to Somali tradition, the family will take care of him and the baby for 40 days

According to human rights activist Ujuni Ahmed, her first child will be born in a better Finland compared to the country where she herself arrived at the age of three. Picture: Outi Neuvonen / HS

Human rights activist Ujuni Ahmed’s everyday life is a constant navigation between two cultures. He hopes that his firstborn can be 100% both Somali and Finnish, both at the same time.

Hilla Körkkö HS

When young Ujuni Ahmed vowed not to have children or spend her life in the kitchen.

Soon the first child will be born in his family. Ahmed wishes that his children would not have to choose their identity or life path based on their background or the assumptions and expectations attached to it.

#Human #Rights #Ujuni #Ahmeds #child #born #Somali #tradition #family #care #baby #days

See also  Accounts of interrogations and strip searches emerge in Russian 'internment' camps in Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UFC: Brandon Moreno loses his flyweight belt to Alexandre Pantoja in an epic fight

UFC: Brandon Moreno loses his flyweight belt to Alexandre Pantoja in an epic fight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result