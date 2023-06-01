Human Rights | Uganda’s president has no intention of overturning the country’s new anti-homosexuality law

The law approved on Monday is considered one of the harshest in the world.

in Central Africa President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni is not going to overturn the country’s new, exceptionally harsh anti-homosexuality law. Museveni commented on the demands of international actors on Wednesday.

“The law has been signed, no one can change our mind,” the president said in a statement.

On Monday, Museveni approved the law, which has been criticized by, among others, the UN, the United States, the European Union and human rights organizations. The new law against homosexuality is considered one of the harshest in the world. According to it, engaging in homosexual acts can be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death.

Ugandan activists have called for sanctions against the central African country’s leaders over the law. In a statement published on Monday, human rights organizations condemned the law as dangerous and discriminatory and assessed that it further restricts the freedoms of civil society.

In the year In 2014, international actors cut aid to Uganda after Museveni passed an anti-homosexuality bill. At the time, the law sought to punish homosexual relationships with life imprisonment, but it was later repealed.

The law passed on Monday has received widespread support in the conservative country, with lawmakers defending it as a necessary safeguard against Western immorality.

“President Museveni called on Ugandans to stand firm and pointed out that homosexuality is a serious issue affecting humanity,” the presidential office said in a statement.