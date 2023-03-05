Human Rights | Two Red Cross workers were kidnapped in Mali

According to the organization, the workers were kidnapped in the area between the cities of Gao and Kidali.

of West Africa In Mali, two employees of the Red Cross have been kidnapped, the news agency AFP reports.

“We confirm that [kaksi] our colleague has been abducted in the area between Gao and Kidali”, said the organization’s country organization in Mali.

According to the country organization, the Red Cross has been operating in Mali for 32 years. The organization asks that there be no speculation surrounding the abductions, as it could make it difficult to free the workers.

Last June, two Red Cross workers were killed in the Kayes district of Mali. One of the dead was an employee of the Malian Red Cross and the other was from the Netherlands.

The organization emphasized at the time and continues to emphasize that aid workers are not legitimate targets of violence.