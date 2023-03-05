Sunday, March 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Human Rights | Two Red Cross workers were kidnapped in Mali

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Human Rights | Two Red Cross workers were kidnapped in Mali

According to the organization, the workers were kidnapped in the area between the cities of Gao and Kidali.

of West Africa In Mali, two employees of the Red Cross have been kidnapped, the news agency AFP reports.

“We confirm that [kaksi] our colleague has been abducted in the area between Gao and Kidali”, said the organization’s country organization in Mali.

According to the country organization, the Red Cross has been operating in Mali for 32 years. The organization asks that there be no speculation surrounding the abductions, as it could make it difficult to free the workers.

Last June, two Red Cross workers were killed in the Kayes district of Mali. One of the dead was an employee of the Malian Red Cross and the other was from the Netherlands.

The organization emphasized at the time and continues to emphasize that aid workers are not legitimate targets of violence.

#Human #Rights #Red #Cross #workers #kidnapped #Mali

See also  Almost 99 percent yes votes: SPD agrees coalition agreement with the Greens and FDP
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine: sign agreement to create center to judge Russian war crimes

Ukraine: sign agreement to create center to judge Russian war crimes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result