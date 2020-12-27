No Result
Human rights The worst happened 15 years ago in the middle of a summer barbecue evening – Former labor market director Jarmo Niinikoski will never be able to talk or walk again, but he is “too difficult” for care institutions

December 27, 2020
Jarmo Niinikoski, who was often met from the corridors of Eteläranta 10 after the cerebral infarction, had to experience how shopping services are difficult for the disabled.

Hardly hors de combat Jarmo Niinikoski had to relocate against his will in October. Yet again.

The reasoning of the nursing home that kicked him off was familiar to the relatives: Niinikoski’s care is too demanding.

It is demanding. He is paralyzed with four limbs and will never be able to talk or swallow his food again. He has therefore been granted the right to 24-hour service housing for the severely disabled.

