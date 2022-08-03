Human Rights | The Supreme Court’s abortion decision is tearing the United States apart – and surprisingly, the Republican Party as well

Kansas the state decided on Tuesday to retain the right to abortion in a vote with clear numbers. Voices defending the preservation of abortion rights became a newspaper of The Guardian according to about 62 percent, when the vote count was almost finished on Wednesday.

The vote was the first of its kind since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that states can decide on abortion rights themselves.

Read more: Kansas preserves abortion rights: Voters rejected an amendment to repeal abortion rights

It’s from Kansas came a major destination for those in need of an abortion in Texas, Missouri or Oklahoma. These states have very strict abortion laws, so those who want or need an abortion have traveled to Kansas.

of the United States In June, the Supreme Court overturned two landmark decisions on abortion: Roe v. Wade from 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey from 1992.

The June decision gave each state the power to decide how to restrict or not restrict abortion.

Abortion laws have quickly turned into a patchwork, with different states having very different approaches and restrictions on the medical procedure. The lines are now being drawn in referendums, state congresses and their courts.

In a landmark 1973 decision, the federal Supreme Court set limits on abortion restrictions by dividing pregnancy into three 12-week periods. In the first trimester, the state may not restrict abortion except by requiring it to be performed by a physician under medically safe conditions.

In the second third, the state may regulate abortion if the regulations are reasonably related to the plaintiff’s health. For the last third, the court held that the state’s interest in protecting potential life is a more compelling argument than the protection of privacy. In this case, the state can prohibit abortions unless the procedure is necessary to protect the health or life of the plaintiff.

Abortion right attitude also brings out the dividing lines of the United States.

States on the east and west coasts are largely permissive about abortion rights, while states in the south and middle of the United States have banned or are in the process of banning abortion.

Even though the repeal of broad abortion rights has been one of the most important goals of the Republican Party for decades, after the June decision, there has not been such a tidal wave of prohibitions as was anticipated or feared.

One reason for this is the newspaper of The New York Times according to which Republican lawmakers do not agree on what kind of exceptions to abortion laws there should be. Should abortion be allowed, for example, in cases of rape or incest, or if the plaintiff’s life is in danger?

Influencethat the repeal of Roe v. Wade caught Republicans by surprise, and they had no clear plan going forward.

The turmoil within the Republicans was evident in the state of Indiana. In late July, the Indiana State Senate accepted the draft law on tightening the abortion law by votes of 26–20. The Republican Party was split on the vote, with ten senators voting against the bill.

The reason for the split was the exceptions mentioned in the presentation, according to which abortions can be performed in cases of rape and incest. Since hard-line abortion opponents could not get these exemptions removed, some of them ended up voting against the bill.

Despite this, the motion passed, and next it will be voted on in the state House of Representatives. The state currently allows abortions up to the 22nd week of pregnancy, but the law is likely to be tightened.

Protesters gathered in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of July to show support for abortion rights.

California vote on abortion rights in the November midterm elections. The decision to hold the vote came just three days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Abortion is legal in California. It’s going to stay that way,” California Gov Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter in June.

If voters support abortion rights, the right is enshrined in state law.

Americans’ opinions on the right to abortion have been generally permissive for decades. Only about 20 percent of the respondents supported a complete ban on abortion, and this proportion has decreased even more in recent years.

Abortion rights have also taken on a more significant role when people have been asked about its effect on voting for an election candidate. It is therefore expected that the right to abortion will play a major role in the mid-term elections held in November.

Roe v. Wade also means that state courts will play a large role in deciding abortion rights.

The lack of providers brings its own challenge to abortion. In practice, obtaining an abortion has been made very difficult or even impossible in many states, even though it has been permitted at the federal level.

Abortion Care Network – organization, the number of independent abortion clinics has decreased by 34 percent from 2012 to 2020.

People gathered to show their support for abortion rights in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of June.

Professionally staff shortages have led to situations where doctors travel from state to state.

In many places, patients also have to travel between states. An example can be seen in Colorado, whose nearby states Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming and Oklahoma have taken a hard line against the right to abortion.

About 18 abortion clinics in Colorado are of The Guardian according to Nearest Clinics for about 1.2 million women who live in neighboring states. This disparity has stretched Colorado’s abortion clinics to the limit: wait times at already overbooked clinics have grown to weeks, and the number of people seeking abortions is predicted to increase by as much as 80 percent.

One, perhaps at first glance, strange way to guarantee legal abortions is to acquire an “abortion ship” and anchor it outside the states’ territorial waters. for CNBC having spoken by Meg Autry according to which the clinic on the ship could offer contraceptives and other treatment procedures in addition to abortions while in federal territorial waters.

Autry is raising funds for the ship through crowdfunding. According to Autry, it would be easier and faster for residents of states located on the Gulf of Mexico to travel on a ship to get the help they need than to go from one state to another.