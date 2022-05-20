Human rights The state of Oklahoma passed the country’s toughest abortion bill

The proposal will next move to the table of state governor Kevin Stitt and he is expected to sign it.

Oklahoman The state’s toughest abortion bill was passed early Friday, Finnish time, the AFP news agency said.

The law prohibits abortions from the moment fertilization has taken place. The only exceptions to the law are cases of incest and rape, as well as situations where the mother’s life is in danger due to pregnancy. In cases of incest and rape, crimes must first be reported to the authorities before an abortion can be performed.

Bill proceeds next to the state governor To Kevin Stitt, which is expected to confirm it. If or when Stitt confirms the performance, it would take effect immediately.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris condemned the law on Twitter, calling it “the latest extremist attack on women.”

Oklahoman the bill is part of a continuum in which republican-ruled states have enacted laws or made bills to restrict abortion. These restrictions pave the way for a possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The 1973 decision was followed by another major decision in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which guaranteed women the right to abortion on 22-24 June. during pregnancy.

Suspicion the Supreme Court’s annulment decision came to the fore in early May, when a draft court resolution was leaked to the public. According to the draft, a conservative majority court would overturn the decision, which in turn would leave it to the states to decide on abortion laws.

Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, among others, have also enacted strict abortion laws at the state level that would have previously violated the Roe v. Wade ruling, but could be enforced under a new Supreme Court ruling.

Oklahoman and under Texas abortion laws, abortion is not controlled by the state or its agents, but responsibility for this is transferred to ordinary citizens. Citizens can sue anyone who does an abortion or helps someone who wants an abortion to get one.

Citizens are encouraged to sue for a fee. The person who brought the action would receive at least $ 10,000 (approximately € 9,400) per abortion, in addition to which he would be reimbursed for legal costs.