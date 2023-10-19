Human Rights | The Sakharov Human Rights Prize was awarded posthumously to Mahsa Amin

Mahsa Amini died in September 2022 after being arrested by the chastity police for wearing a scarf incorrectly in Tehran.

European the Parliament’s Sakharov Human Rights Prize was awarded in line with prior expectations Mahsa for Amin posthumously.

The Kurdish woman’s death triggered widespread protests against the Iranian leadership. Hundreds of people died during the protests when security forces fired into the crowds. Security officials were also killed. Thousands of protesters were arrested.

“The brutal murder of the 22-year-old was a turning point. It launched a people’s movement led by women that is making history,” said the Speaker of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at the announcement of the award winner.

Earlier this week, a lawyer who represented the parents of Amin, who died in the premises of the chastity police, was sentenced to one year in prison in Iran. Saleh Nikbakht was convicted of “propaganda directed against the state”. Nikbakht had spoken to foreign and local media about Amin’s case.

Iran’s authorities last month prevented Amin’s family from holding a memorial service, human rights groups said.

According to the organizations, the authorities arrested Amin’s father after he left the family home. The authorities released him after warning him about holding a commemorative event.

The struggle of Iranian women for their rights was also remembered earlier this month by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awarded the Nobel Peace Prize For Narges Mohammad. 51-year-old Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran.

According to the Nobel Committee’s reasoning, Mohammadi will be awarded for his fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for all human rights and freedom.

Mohammadi himself was in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran at the time of the protests. When word of the protests spread within the prison walls, Mohammadi began organizing activities to support the protesters. Because of this, his treatment was even tougher.