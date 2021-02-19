Human rights The Princess of Dubai “will be taken care of at home,” says her family – UN demands proof that Princess is alive

Earlier this week, the BBC said Princess Latifa al Maktoum had sent secret video messages to her friends saying she was being held hostage.

From the United Arab Emirates the Dubai princess who tried to escape is “taken care of at home,” said her family, a British broadcaster BBC’s according to the bulletin.

The BBC reported earlier this week that the princess Latifa al Maktoum has sent secret video messages to his friends accusing his father of holding him hostage. Al Maktoum sent messages to his Finnish friend To Tiina Jauhiainen, who was helping the princess in this 2018 escape attempt.

Human rights issues UN spokesman working on Liz Throssell demanded evidence from the UAE on Friday about the princess’ situation and whether she is still alive at all, Reuters reports.

According to the press release, the princess will be “cared for in her home with the support of her family and medical professionals”.

“His situation is improving and we are hopeful that he will return to the public again at the right time,” the BBC said in a statement.

The family reported the matter through the UAE embassy in London, the BBC reports. No picture or video of the princess was published in connection with the release.