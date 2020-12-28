Human rights The poem escaped from the Chinese concentration camp – HS publishes a poem by a missing Uighur professor in Finnish, which is considered to be the first sign of life since 2018

Professor Abduqadir Jalalidin is one of China’s best-known Uighur intellectuals. He disappeared in 2018.

“Why I had to come here without the right to return? ”

These words conclude the poem, which is the first sign of China’s arrest of a professor Abduqadir Jalalidinista for more than two years.

Professor Jalalidin is one of China’s best-known Uighur intellectuals. The Uighur minority of at least 11 million citizens lives in the nominally autonomous province of Xijiang, where the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party began in 2017 “retraining”. Based on that, up to more than a million Chinese Uighur citizens have been concentrated in camps.

The professor disappeared January 29, 2018 and nothing has been heard from him since.

Until the poem passed through the walls of the concentration camp.

Investigator Joshua Freeman answers a phone call from Princeton University in the United States. It was he who made the poem public last month The New York Times through.

In his youth, Freeman taught English in Xinjiang while learning the Neo-Uyghur language, which belongs to the Karluk-Horezmic subgroup of Turkish languages.

Researcher Joshua L. Freeman also publishes English translations of Uighur poetry on his Twitter account @ jlfreeman6.­

“Poetry is very central to the Uighurs. Most write poems and everyone knows a lot of proverbs and snippets in their native language, ”he says.

Freeman was able to study Uighur culture under Professor Jalalidin and eventually wrote his dissertation in English at Harvard, which is available for free. behind this link.

“Jalalidin is a great, charismatic speaker who treats all people very respectfully. He is a very warm and elegant personality. ”

Freeman says the poem was communicated to him orally from several sources. The sources had memorized the poem written by the professor in the camp almost identically.

“I recognized my professor’s style and I also received confirmation of this from several Uighur poets and scholars in exile.”

Jalalidin has been making poems since the 1980s. He was quite abstract and modern at first.

“The second stage is more classic and this poem is an example of that. It tells of the distress and longing for freedom of him and all the Uighurs sent to the camp, ”Freeman estimates.

Mukaddas Mijit answers the phone from Paris. She is a researcher, dancer, and documentary filmmaker who, at Freeman’s request, read a poem that passed through the walls of the concentration camp in the original language for a video published by The New York Times and Youtube.

“Professor Jalalidin kindly helped me when I did my master’s degree in Sufi poetry,” Mijit recalls.

“She was very happy that the Uighur woman was studying poetry that had been badly suppressed during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The professor is a really elusive top researcher in his own work and at the same time a very friendly teacher. ”

Mijit’s parents are abroad and safe, but colleagues and friends are concentrated in Chinese camps.

“The actions of the Communist Party leadership are a crime against humanity. It is an understatement to call it a cultural genocide because camping causes such total horror, as does the forced sterilization of women, the persecution of religion and round-the-clock monitoring of our people. ”

The fence of a camp called a retraining camp in Xinjiang photographed in September 2018. The camp is the largest of the known camps.­

According to international reports and news coverage, it can be added to the list forced labor for example in cotton fields, forced marriages, deprivation of children in orphanages, executions and allegedly also executed organ trafficking. Human rights organization Amnesty speaks to the executive director Frank Johansson “very serious and widespread human rights violations”.

China denies the allegations and recently reported in a Haaretz report that organs from those executed in China have not been exported for transplantation since 1 January 2015.

China attaches importance to camping to eradicating separatism and terrorism. On both sides of the turn of the 2010s, knives and explosives were made in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China. terrorist attacker, of which China accused Uighur separatists or jihadists. This would seem to be at least partly true, though some cases is covered in twilight.

China also says it will raise the living standards of Uighurs through retraining, which, according to the country’s leadership, will prevent radicalism.

“It’s a colonialist rationale: we appeal to the backwardness of culture and want to replace it with the colonialists’ own culture, ”Mijit says.

Mukaddas Mijit is an ethnomusicologist, dancer and documentary filmmaker.­

“90 percent of Chinese are Han Chinese, and the real separatism is that they isolate Uighurs from camps,” he estimates.

All cultures and cultural differences must be defended, he recalls.

“Everything beautiful in humanity is about recognizing differences and appreciating them. The Chinese leadership is terrorizing its citizens by wanting to erase our beautiful and colorful differences. ”

Mijit estimates that international publicity and pressure could help the Chinese leadership get rid of its discriminatory measures.

“My biggest hope is that the camps will open. And my biggest fear is that the Han Chinese will make a factory they run all over the province. ”

Harri Uyghur answers the phone in Hyvinkää. He is a Finnish citizen who grew up in the Uighur region and studied medicine in China.

“I met the professor once by chance at a restaurant in Xinjiang, told of my respect and returned to my desk. He is a symbol of the passion and compassion of the Uighurs, and I have his books too. This poem is exactly his style. ”

Uyghur considers the talk of Uighur separatism to be overemphasized.

“As far as I know, the professor has never written anything about the Uighur aspirations for independence. If retraining camps are really for vocational training, why was a university professor sent there? ” He asks

“We don’t know if there has been a trial, a verdict or if he has even survived. We know that of the Uighur intellectuals, for example, the dean of the Medical University Halmurat Ghopur has been sentenced to death. “

Separatism can increase from repressive measures.

“China’s anti-Uighur policy is so strict that it will, of course, increase national sentiment and perhaps also aspirations for independence.”

Uyghur also considers calling Uighurs Muslims straightforward.

“The Uighurs are a Muslim-majority people, but at least in my hometown, no religion was actively practiced properly. Before my university years, I never saw scarves in Uighur women. ”

Uighur traditional culture and Islam have been a combination, Uyghur explains.

“Uighur Muslims dance, make music, drink alcohol but do not eat pork. There are atheists, agnostics, members of the Chinese Communist Party and Christians in the Uighurs. For example, I am a Christian, like many other Finnish Uighurs. “

Harri Uyghur­

Harri Uyghurin the father is retired from state administration. The mother was a writer as well as a journalist for a party newspaper. According to him, the whole family tried to be Chinese model citizens, but still the parents were camped in 2017 and were not released until December 24, 2018.

“They are still in China without their passports. They can’t talk about the camp but just ask the weather, if I’ve eaten well and such. I believe their calls will still be listened to. ”

The arrest of the parents made Harri Uyghur an activist.

“China respected Uighur culture for a long time, but in 2017, the current leadership created ethnic tension, even hatred, between China and the Uighurs. It’s a really stupid operation, ”he criticizes.

“And if the Uighurs criticize China’s human rights record and nationality policy, China will respond by accusing me of being a separatist even though I have never called for an independent Uighur state.”

We’re going a professor’s poem word for word through Harri Uyghur directly from the original language. Each line of the first verse ends with the word joq (without, without) and rhymes (tumarim / humarim) can also be found.

Tumarim is an Uighur Amulet.

“It’s traditionally made of wolf tooth and can be put inside the hair of loved ones or even a verse From the Qur’an. ”

In the poem, flowers also have a special meaning.

“Flowers are a sign of the season for Uighurs like berries and mushrooms for Finns. Most have flowers in the yard, the blooms of which follow the course of the seasons. For the Uighurs, the courtyard is an important place to gather, celebrate, sing and tell stories anyway. In his poem, he tells of all this longing. ”

Uyhgur made the attached translation of the poem with the help of HS’s editing help. Perhaps later versions of professional translators will be obtained from this and the texts of other notable Uighur poets.

“The translation is a worthwhile project that the professor will surely appreciate,” says Freeman, the researcher who made the poem public.

“About Uighur poets Chimengul Awut is, to my knowledge, now released and I hope the same for Professor Jalalidin. China is stifling a vibrant and important part of humanity’s cultural heritage. It must not be lost. ”

I have no return

I am alone in this corner of incomparable love

In the power of nightmares without an amulet

All that remains is life without passion

Thoughts torture without hope

I do not know where I am and what happened

I can’t tell the speech of my heart

I can only guess at the cause of my fate

It is forbidden but I miss you

From the cracks I see how the seasons change

The good news doesn’t matter about the flowers

Down to the cores, this longing shakes

Why did I have to come here without the right to return?

Abduqadir Jalalidin

Suomennos Harri Uyghur, HS