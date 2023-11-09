Human Rights | The man defamed the authorities and lost his right to be a licensed lawyer – Now the European Court of Human Rights took a stand on the man’s treatment

The European Court of Human Rights rejected the Finnish man’s appeal.

European According to the Human Rights Court (EIT), Finland did not violate the right to a fair trial of the licensed lawyer who insulted the police, prosecutors and judges. The EIT issued a decision on the matter on Thursday.

The licensed lawyer complained to the Human Rights Court about the process, which resulted in him losing his rights as a legal assistant.

Less than ten years ago, the man sent a large number of e-mails in which he accused various police officers, prosecutors, judges and the chancellor of justice of criminal activity, manipulation and censorship.

According to the man, various parties had acted criminally and neglected their official duties. The e-mails were related to the man’s own matter.

Due to the flood of e-mails sent by the man, the court assistant board removed his right to work as a court assistant in 2015. According to the board, the man was obviously unfit for the job.

Man complained about his loss of justice, and the proceedings proceeded to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal held the oral proceedings in the normal composition of three judges. When the original composition was about to decide the case in favor of the man with a vote of 2-1, the case was transferred to a strengthened seven-judge composition.

The strengthened assembly held a new main hearing and then decided by a vote of 5-2 to uphold the board’s decision.

The man’s appeal was later rejected by the Supreme Court as well.

He appealed to the Human Rights Court. In his opinion, there was no valid legal reason for the Court of Appeal to transfer the hearing of the case to a strengthened composition.

The complaint also concerned the man’s claim about the bias of a judge.

EIT dismisses the vast majority of complaints, but in this case it asked the Finnish government for comments on the matter.

The Human Rights Court ended up voting on its decision. By a vote of 6–1, it finally rejected the man’s appeal

According to the EIT, the Court of Appeal had sufficient grounds to transfer the case to a strengthened composition and the man’s right to a fair trial was not violated in any way.

