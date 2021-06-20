Human rights The human rights organization Amnesty called for an investigation into the crimes against humanity of Iran’s new president

According to Amnesty, Ebrahim Raisi was elected the new president in an extremely oppressive system.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty according to Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi was elected president in an extremely oppressive system where, for example, women or minorities were not allowed to run.

In addition, Amnesty called for an investigation into Rais’ crimes against humanity in connection with the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

The United States also commented on the election on Saturday, noting that Iranians were denied free and fair presidential elections.

Extremely conservative Raisi was elected the country’s new president in Friday’s election. Raisi collected nearly 62 percent of the vote.

Rais’ victory was expected, as all notable opponents were excluded from the election. The so-called Board of Supervisors qualified only seven people out of hundreds who applied.