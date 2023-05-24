Human Rights | The Human Rights Association advises the Ice Hockey Association’s supporters: My discipline does not bypass Finnish law

Kaari Mattila, Secretary General of the Human Rights Association, wants the authorities to investigate the disciplinary systems of sports.

Human rights union general secretary Kaari Mattila took a strong stance on the activities of the Jääkieksliitto in dealing with the suspected racism case on Tuesday.

According to Mattila, the Jääkieksliitto’s suspension reinforces the idea that the authorities should investigate the sport’s internal disciplinary systems.

“Has the illusion arisen that one’s own discipline bypasses Finnish law? It doesn’t work,” Mattila wrote to his Twitter account.

The Ice Hockey Federation has rejected the equality commissioner’s settlement proposal, according to which it should apologize, correct its practices and pay compensation for discrimination against the Pelicans’ junior and prohibited countermeasures against the coach For Juha Soka.

The young hockey player who was targeted by racism, his guardian and coach Sokka would have accepted the reconciliation proposal.

“We have trained a lot of sports people about human rights. As a result, we have developed the impression that some of those working in sports organizations do not fully recognize that legislation is always above internal discipline,” Mattila tells HS.

The authorities should, according to Mattila, focus more closely on the disciplinary systems within the sport.

“What do they contain, what kind of possible cover areas do they have, or what does it mean for the legal protection of the victims, but also the possible perpetrators,” he says.

The systems are also not necessarily standardized due to the different practices of the species associations.

“There may be a certain insider-likeness associated with them, which is not characteristic of an independent judiciary,” adds Mattila.

Mattila also sees the autonomy of sports as justified. Internal discipline deals with the sport-typical questions related to the rules and conduct of the sport.

“But in recent years there have been a lot more new questions that are related to the scope of the Equality Act, under the Equality Act or are questions of the criminal law. It should be ensured that international human rights norms and, of course, national legislation are recognized and taken into account in internal discipline.”

Mattila is also a message for government negotiations. The Human Rights Association is calling for stronger measures in the government’s program, especially around three issues.

These include promoting equality and equality in sports, taking the rights of the child as a starting point, and increasing official supervision of exercise and sports.

“We think it would be good for the authorities to study and review these disciplinary systems and update them as necessary,” he says.

“The skills of sports players should also be strengthened in this regard.”