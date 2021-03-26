Human rights The Guardian: The authority accused of threatening the life of a UN investigator is Saudi Arabia’s director of human rights

High Saudi authority Awwad al-Awwad denies threatening an investigator who has investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashogg.

UN researcher Agnès Callamardin the high Saudi authority accused of threatening the life of Awwad al-Awwad, Head of the Saudi Commission on Human Rights, reported the British newspaper The Guardian.

The Commission on Human Rights is a state-run, officially independent organization dedicated to the promotion of human rights in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to his current laundering, al-Awwad served as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salmanin as an assistant and ambassador to Germany.

Callamard led a UN investigation into a Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggin death. Khashoggi, who criticized Saudi Arabia, was killed and dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018.

UN researcher Callamard’s studies were published in June 2019 report, according to which there is “credible evidence” that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and other high-ranking Saudi decision-makers had been involved in the murder.

Earlier this week The Guardian reported that a high-ranking Saudi authority had threatened the life of Callamard, who led the investigation. Callamard had heard of the threat from UN officials in January last year. The threat was raised, he said, at a meeting between the Saudi delegation and UN officials in Geneva.

A high-ranking Saudi authority had said he had been told how to “get rid” of Callamard if he were not disciplined by the UN. He had repeated his words, interpreted as a death threat, repeated in the same meeting.

On Wednesday the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also confirmed the details Callamard told to The Guardian. Awwad al-Awwad, on the other hand, has denied threatening Callamard’s life.

“I am very sad that none of my message has been interpreted as a threat. I stand up for human rights and work all day to ensure that human rights are realized, ”al-Awwad wrote on Twitter.