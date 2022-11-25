Human Rights | The German parliament plans to declare Holomodor a genocide

A statement on the 1930s famine in Ukraine to be adopted next week.

Mixed The ruling parties in the German parliament and the opposition expressed on Friday their desire to declare the artificial famine of 1932-1933, or Holodomor, a genocide. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Newspaper of The Guardian according to the statement is an initiative of the German Greens, but it has received wide support. According to parliamentary groups, the initiative will be voted on next week.

According to the draft statement, the famine in Ukraine should be added “to the list of totalitarian regimes that claimed millions of lives in the first half of the last century.” Formatting refers to the same thing Adolf Hitler To Germany.

“People in grain production areas and elsewhere in different parts of Europe are suffering from hunger and persecution,” the text continues. “This corresponds to the current, historical-political understanding of genocide.”

Famine a dictator was born Joseph Stalin to impose as a result of forced collectivization. Estimates of the number of Holodomor victims vary between four and 7.5 million.

According to later research, the Holodomor was part of Stalin’s nationality policy, which was directed specifically against Ukraine and Ukrainianness. Russia and many Russian researchers have denied national-political motives.

At least Romania, Ireland and Moldova have previously declared the Holodomor a genocide.

Pope Francis called Ukrainians “martyrs” on Wednesday and compared Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine to the “horrific genocide” of the 1930s.