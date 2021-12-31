Human rights The Dakar Rally leader defends the race in Saudi Arabia: “Should we turn our backs because everything is not as we would like?”

For the first time, two Saudi women will also take part in the rally.

Traditional The Dakar Rally begins on New Year’s Day for the third time in Saudi Arabia, with 578 vehicles and just over a thousand riders embarking on a two-week wilderness adventure.

The oil state between the Red Sea and the Gulf is not one of the model countries for human rights, but the leader of the competition David Castera defend the new homeland of his rally.

Castera says in an interview with the news agency AFP that he believes that the events hosted by Saudi Arabia are about opening up instead of the so-called sports laundering.

The way dictatorships use sport to eradicate human rights problems is called sports laundering.

“I believe Saudi Arabia has made the choice to open up through sport,” Castera says.

As examples Castera raises Formula One’s GP races, numerous football matches and the Extreme E off-road race series.

The news agency Reuters reported under Christmas that Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel participate in the Dakar Rally as the first Saudi women in history. Women did not get a driving license in Saudi Arabia until 2018.

Castera also sees the involvement of Al-Obaidan and Akeel as a sign of opening up.

“Should we turn our backs because everything is not as we would like? I think that would be a worse option, ”Castera says.

He believes it would have been impossible to bring the entire Dakar Rally to Saudi Arabia a few years ago.

“The opening of the country is about to begin, and turning our backs on such countries would mean that they would probably curl even further inward.”

Formula the seven-time world champion of the number one Lewis Hamilton said in early December that he did not enjoy Saudi Arabia.

“Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say that, ”Hamilton told the British newspaper The Guardian by.

“It’s not my choice to be here. Sport has made that choice. ”

Hamilton described Saudi Arabia’s oppressive legislation on sexual minorities as intimidating and once again called on the F1 series to do more to address human rights issues in the countries it visits.

Hamilton drove a rainbow helmet on his head in the Saudi Arabian gp.

Dakar Rally starts on New Year’s Day and ends two weeks later on January 14th. The starting point is Ha’il and the destination is Jeddah.

The history of the world’s most famous wilderness rally dates back to 1979. In the first decades, the rally was called the Paris-Dakar Rally, according to its route.