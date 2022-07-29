Friday, July 29, 2022
Human Rights | Sweden wants to lower the legal gender confirmation age to 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
According to the bill, the age limit would be calculated from the current age of 18. According to the proposal, the age limit for medical gender correction is not being changed.

Swedish the government wants to lower the age limit for legal gender confirmation from the current 18 to 16, says the public broadcasting company SVT and Swedish Radio.

Lowering the age limit is the responsibility of the Swedish Minister of Social Affairs by Lena Hallengren a significant step forward. However, the bill only applies to legal gender, and it does not change the age limit for medical gender correction, which remains at 18.

Sweden has a 50-year-old gender identity law, which several parties and sexual and gender minority organizations have pushed to change.

Measure would also reduce the bureaucracy required for medical gender reassignment. According to the proposal, people would no longer need to get approval for the measure from the social welfare board, but the approval of social and healthcare professionals would be sufficient for that.

Valtiopäivät will discuss the bill after the elections held in the fall. However, the slowness of the preparation of the bill has been criticized.

In Finland, the translation proposal went to the opinion round in February, and it is supposed to be considered by the parliament at the end of August. With these prospects, the law is bringing changes to how paternity and motherhood are recorded in the population information system.

In Finland, legal gender can be corrected at the age of 18, i.e. as an adult.

